Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day halt due to heavy rainfall

Vaishno Devi yatra resumes after 22-day halt due to heavy rainfall

The reopening of the pilgrimage has brought relief and joy to devotees, many of whom had been waiting in Katra for the shrine to reopen

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

The Yatra was postponed due to incessant rain at the Bhawan and on the track leading to it. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has resumed after being suspended for 22 days due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

The reopening of the pilgrimage has brought relief and joy to devotees, many of whom had been waiting in Katra for the shrine to reopen. Pilgrims from across the country have started arriving, expressing happiness that their long wait has finally ended and that they will now be able to seek blessings at the holy shrine.

A pilgrim from Nagpur said, "We were waiting for the past four days for the yatra to resume. We had tickets for the 20th but were about to cancel them. Last night, we received a notification that the yatra would restart. I am very happy, and now I will be able to complete my yatra. Mata Rani will fulfil my wishes and keep everyone happy."

 

Umesh, another pilgrim from Nagpur, shared, "I feel very lucky that the yatra has resumed. I had been waiting for many days and many years. It was in my destiny to complete this pilgrimage and worship Mata. I believed the yatra would reopen. She was only a little angry, but I was sure I would get to see her."

Another devotee, Harshal, said, "We had been waiting for three days. We even cancelled our return ticket to Andaman yesterday. We feel lucky that the Yatra has started."

Also Read

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage may resume next week after weather review

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi yatra in J&K remains suspended for 11th day after landslide

Jammu, landslide, floods

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Vaishno Devi landslide, toll hits 32

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Rain mayhem in J&K: 13 dead, including 9 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was supposed to start on September 14 but remained suspended for the 20th consecutive day, following adverse weather conditions in the region.

The Yatra was postponed due to incessant rain at the Bhawan and on the track leading to it.

Authorities cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.

The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the pilgrimage are also facing difficulties.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi turns 75, BJP launches 'Sewa Pakhwada' as Prez, others greet him

bus

Delhi govt likely to start interstate bus service from September 25

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Dehradun; 15 killed in the state, 16 missing

Modi

Datanomics: PM Modi at 75, still young in the senior global leaders' clubpremium

J&K landslides: Around 2,200 fruit-laden trucks evacuated via Mughal Road

J&K landslides: Around 2,200 fruit-laden trucks evacuated via Mughal Road

Topics : vaishno devi heavy rains Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon