Veggies dearer, petrol pumps run dry across India amid truckers' strike

According to reports, 35 per cent of the heavy vehicles plying carry essential commodities, including petrol and LPG.

Vegetable prices inched upwards and petrol pumps dried up across India as the nationwide strike called by truckers and transporters against provisions of the new penal law on hit-and-run cases entered the second day, creating immediate ripples.

The government responded with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chairing a meeting with truckers.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) clarified it had so far not called for a nationwide strike in support of the demand for the withdrawal of the penal provisions although a majority of trucks were grounded.

According to the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), drivers who cause serious road mishaps due to negligent driving and run away without informing the police or the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Under the IPC, the punishment in such cases was for two years. Sources said the provision was made more stringent following a Supreme Court directive. They clarified that the law states that if a person immediately reports an accident caused by reckless driving to a police officer or magistrate, the individual would be awarded a lesser sentence. The law is applicable to all drivers.

The new provisions triggered strikes in states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue also drew political reactions with the Congress fearing that misuse of the legislation could lead to an “extortionist network” and “organised corruption”. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of “penalising the poor” while stalling investment in infrastructure.

Around 70 per cent of the estimated 1.2 lakh trucks, tempos and containers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had remained off the roads on Monday, according to official sources.

On Tuesday, several trucks and oil containers were queuing up at petrol stations for refills.

A Bhiwandi-based fleet operator, P K Singh of Upassam Roadlines, said no fuel was available at the pumps. “Four of my trucks are stranded on Nagpur, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh highways. There is no update on when the strike will end, and drivers understandably are supporting the cause,” he said.

The strike, called for three days, is likely to impact distribution of fuel, vegetables and fruits.

Priti Anam, a local fruit vendor in Mulund, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, faced hurdles in making purchases from the wholesale market and the agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) at Vashi. “Stocks will be available for the next few days, but prices will go up and the quality will suffer due to wastage,” she said.

There are nearly 150,000 drivers of trucks and other commercial fleets in Mumbai. The MMR area alone is expected to suffer losses to the tune of Rs 120-130 crore.

Vijay Sharma of Pooja Transport Corporation, a Mumbai-based transport contractor, hoped the situation would improve as the “politics” over the issue boiled down. Petrol stations were among the worst hit in the commercial capital. “The petrol pumps in my locality have run out of fuel, and mine will too by evening,” said Ravi Shinde, a dealer in Mumbai’s central suburbs.

There is no official statement yet from the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Earlier in the day, an executive from an OMC said, “Today is manageable, but if the strike continues tomorrow it will be a concern.”

In Mumbai, senior executives of fast-moving consumer goods companies also feared delays in trucks delivering their goods if the strike continued. “We have not seen any material impact yet. But, if the situation persists, there will be an impact on the flow of goods,” Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products, said.

In West Bengal, the last couple of days witnessed sporadic protests against the new penal provisions. Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association, said protests were staged in parts of Hooghly and Howrah.

On Sunday, hundreds of trucks and commercial vehicles were reported to have blocked the highway near Dankuni toll plaza in Hooghly district.

Ghosh said an all-India meeting slated for Monday would decide on the next course of action. “Tomorrow, we will have a meeting in West Bengal to take a call on whether to continue with the agitation,” he said, adding that so far, supplies of essentials were not hit.

At Posta Bazar, a sub-mart for perishable commodities in Burrabazar, the impact of the agitation is yet to be felt. “We have stocks, so there is no impact yet. But if this continues for 15-20 days, there will be an impact,” said Biswanath Agarwala, general secretary, Posta Bazar Merchants’ Association.

Around 200 to 300 trucks ply daily from Posta Bazar supplying a range of products such as edible oil, salt, cereals and spices and food grains to roughly 30 per cent of West Bengal.

In Delhi, the situation was contrasting. Onion prices in the city’s biggest wholesale market of Azadpur (see chart) rose by almost 51 per cent due to low supplies from Maharashtra.

“As against 60-70 onion trucks (small and big) entering Azadpur mandi daily, the number has come down to 20-25 in the last few days,” said Surinder Budhiraja, a trader at Azadpur.

He said supplies of vegetables ferried from long distances were hit.

Anil Malhotra, associated with the Azadpur APMC, blamed transporters for the chaos that sometimes trucks carrying perishables can create on the roads. He said transporters reward truck drivers with sums as high as Rs 30,000 over and above the fare for a trip of timely delivered goods. This encourages drivers to drive rashly leading to mishaps.

“We need some discipline to be drilled into the system and the law is the only way in which it can be done,” Malhotra said.

“We have received news of our tankers and their drivers (ferrying fuel) being obstructed from entering oil depots in some parts. A couple of our tankers have also been damaged. This has caused trouble and impacted our supplies,” said Ajay Bansal, a spokesperson for the All India Petroleum Dealers Association in a video message shared on Tuesday, appealing to the protesters to arrive at a resolution without resorting to violence.

(With inputs from Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Sohini Das, Ishita Ayan Dutt, Amritha Pillay and Sharleen D’Souza)