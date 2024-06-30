Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha admitted to hospital due to 'strong' fever

"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv told PTI in a WhatsApp message

Shatrughan Sinha: After joining the Congress, he is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib. He has a poor record as an MP

While Luv previously asked for some time to respond to questions of his absence from the ceremony, his twin Kussh had denied reports that he skipped the wedding.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital here after he developed a "strong fever", said his son Luv Sinha on Sunday.
The 77-year-old -- popular for '70s and '80s films such as "Mere Apne", "Kalicharan", "Vishwanath", "Kaala Patthar" and "Dostana" -- is also undergoing an annual check-up at the medical facility, he added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It couldn't be confirmed immediately when Sinha was taken to the hospital.
"My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well," Luv told PTI in a WhatsApp message.
It has been quite an eventful month for Sinha, who emerged victorious from West Bengal's Asansol constituency for his party TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, followed by the much-talked-about wedding of his actor-daughter Sonakshi Sinha to longtime partner and "Double XL" co-star Zaheer Iqbal on June 23.
There were reports that Sinha had undergone a minor surgery but Luv denied such claims.
"I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure," he said.
Newlyweds Sonakshi and Zaheer were spotted exiting the hospital on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Luv criticised a website for allegedly running an "online campaign" against him on a "false premise" about why he didn't attend his sister's wedding.
"Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won't change the fact that for me my family will always come first (sic)" he wrote on X.
While Luv previously asked for some time to respond to questions of his absence from the ceremony, his twin Kussh had denied reports that he skipped the wedding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal married; couple grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya song

bjp flag,lok sabha

Lok Sabha polls: BJP announces 10th list, drops Kirron Kher from Chandigarh

INDIA alliance, Opposition parties, Congress, Rahul Gandhi

INDIA bloc like 'filtered coffee'; Cong can win elections: Shatrughan Sinha

Brics, BRICS

Brics to look at expansion as Russia proposes to add 10 partner countries

Medical college

NEET-UG exam malpractice: CBI arrests private school owner from Godhra

Topics : Shatrughan Sinha Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon