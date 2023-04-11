close

Veteran Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics

Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday wrote to party president J P Nadda opting out of contesting the May 10 assembly polls and said he was retiring from electoral politics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday wrote to party president J P Nadda opting out of contesting the May 10 assembly polls and said he was retiring from electoral politics.

In his brief letter written in Kannada, the veteran legislator and former deputy chief minister, who has often been at the centre of controversies due to his statements and allegations levelled against him, said his decision was out of his own will.

Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. Though there have been occasional exceptions as well.

The BJP has not yet announced its first list of candidates for the election to the 224-member assembly.

Topics : Narendra Modi | BJP | BJP MLAs

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

