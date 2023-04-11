close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

War in space a possibility, relevant developments needed: CDS Chauhan

Highlighting the intense race towards militarisation of space, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday made a strong pitch for developing dual-use platforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Highlighting the intense race towards militarisation of space, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday made a strong pitch for developing dual-use platforms with a special focus on incorporating cutting-edge technology in the space domain.

Inaugurating a three-day Indian DefSpace Symposium organised by Indian Space Association (ISpA), Gen Chauhan said the steady traffic towards weaponisation of space has led to a possibility of a war in space.

"Space is a domain which is enhancing capabilities of other domains of land, sea, air and even cyber. The military application of space is the dominant discourse from which we cannot remain divorced," he said.

The CDS flagged the anti-satellite tests carried out by Russia and China and stressed on the need for India to build offensive and defensive capabilities in the space domain.

"As far as India is concerned, the present and future challenges are that India should transit from space support to a space enhancement in the space domain. The aim for all of us should be towards developing dual-use platforms with a special focus towards incorporating cutting-edge technology," Gen Chauhan said.

He said India should expand the NavIC constellation, provide agile space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and ensure secure satellite-assisted communications.

Also Read

Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

PLI scheme to defence allocation, here's space industry's Budget wishlist

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

CDS Chauhan reviews infra development, preparedness in North Bengal

Don't mess around with my authority, angry CJI Chandrachud warns lawyer

Amul not a competitor of Nandini, says MD Jayen Mehta amid row in Karnataka

Anti-national forces put Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in jail: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Illusory statement of highest improbity: Rijiju on Sonia's democracy remark

EC can't search, seize goods before polls are declared, says Karnataka HC

"We also need to explore the field of miniaturization of satellites and reusable launch platforms to mitigate cost challenges and accelerate the pace of augmenting our space-based capabilities," Gen Chauhan said.

The populating of space domain and the emergence of a dynamic threat environment to space assets also demanded that India enhance its space situational awareness capability, he said, adding that Project Netra drawn up by ISRO was a step in that direction.

Gen Chauhan said the invasion of the space domain by commercial enterprises, as seen during the Russia-Ukraine conflict by SpaceX and Maxar, had unfolded a new area in the war on convergence.

"This combined with the intense race towards militarisation of space has resulted in the battlespace becoming expanded and the very nature of warfare is at a major cusp of transformation," the CDS said.

Topics : Indian Navy | Indian Army | Indian Air Force

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon