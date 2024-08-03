Business Standard
Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden extend condolences over Wayanad landslides

As per the officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now which includes 96 males, 85 females and 29 children

Two massive landslides hit Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30 creating widespread devastation, and loss of lives and property in the region. (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expressed condolences to India over the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad that took the lives of over 300 people.
"Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India," the White House said in an official statement.
"Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," said the White House.
The number of people who died in the landslides that struck the hilly areas of Meppadi in Wayanad district on July 30 following incessant rainfall has gone up to 210 while the people who have been discharged from the hospitals stood at 187, officials said on Friday.
As per the officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now which includes 96 males, 85 females and 29 children.
The number of bodies identified by relatives stood at 146. The administration has completed the post-mortem of 207 bodies and 134 body parts found from the incident site.

According to the officials, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts while 187 have been discharged.
273 people have been brought to hospitals from the incident site.
Earlier today, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.
Two massive landslides hit Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30 creating widespread devastation, and loss of lives and property in the region.

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

