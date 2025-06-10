Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet Cong high command in Delhi

Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet Cong high command in Delhi

Siddaramaiah will meet party leadership in Delhi and will brief them on the latest developments, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar

Congress government in the state has come under sharp criticism in the wake of the incident, with opposition BJP and JD(S) holding both CM and Deputy CM directly responsible (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss various developments, including June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people.

The Congress government in the state has come under sharp criticism in the wake of the incident, with opposition BJP and JD(S) holding both CM and Deputy CM directly responsible and demanding their resignation.

Siddaramaiah will meet party leadership in Delhi and will brief them on the latest developments, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Shivakumar, who had returned from Delhi after visiting Delhi Muncipal Corporation regarding Muncipal Governance and Solid Waste Management along with Officers of Greater Benagluru Authority (GBA), is heading back to Delhi, according to his office.

 

Shivakumar is also the state Congress President.

Also Read

Supreme Court

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to protect theatres screening 'Thug Life'

FDI

Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

BJP, Maharashtra

Bengaluru stampede: BJP holds protest, seeks resignation of CM, deputy CM

RCB event, Bengaluru stampede

Stadium left unattended, no police protection: Karnataka BJP on stampede

Shobha Karandlaje,Shobha,election campaign,election

Karnataka CM, deputy CM have 'blood on their hands': BJP leader Karandlaje

The stampede occurred on June 4 evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium here, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Siddaramaiah had on Sunday denied reports that the Congress high command had sought information from him regarding the stampede incident.

According to sources, the four names recommended to the Governor for nominations to the Legislative Council, but reportedly withheld after directions from the party high command, is also likely to come up for discussions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crime scene

Kerala boy's death from electric trap becomes flashpoint in Nilambur bypoll

Heat waves, Heat wave, Summer, Hot, New Delhi Summer

Delhi records hottest day of year as temp crosses 45°C, AQI remains 'poor'

mumbai local, local train, Mumbai train, passengers

Local tragedy: 'Killer bag' brushed against passengers, causing deadly fall

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Meghalaya honeymoon horror: Accused wife produced in Ghazipur court

antimicrobial resistance, AMR, CDSCO, antibiotics, veterinary, livestock, DAHD, India, DCGI, Schedule H, AMU reporting, drug regulators

AMR crisis: Centre asks states to monitor antibiotic use in animals

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Royal Challengers Bangalore Stampede

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon