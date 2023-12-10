Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is key, comprehensive programme of govt: Tomar

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was flagged off from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. On this occasion, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Gwalior said that this was a very ambitious plan and that the people would benefit from it.

BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar said, "'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is an important and comprehensive programme of the government. The purpose of this yatra is to spread awareness among people to join the movement and take a pledge to make India a developed country. Secondly, those people who are yet to get the benefit of the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be ensured that they receive the benefits of PM Modi's schemes. 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' started on November 15 and today it is starting in Madhya Pradesh. I was in Morena to participate in the event and the people mustered through this movement would help in strengthening the country."

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Narendra Singh Tomar further said that the BJP should be more worried than the opposition about selecting the Chief Minister after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised her concern over the delay in selecting the Chief Minister in the three states, he said, "CM will be from the BJP. Why does Priyanka Chaturvedi need to worry? BJP should be worried about selecting the Chief Minister more than anyone else.