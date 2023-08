Vindhyagiri in Kolkata sign of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prez at Navy launch

Describing the indigenous construction of an advanced stealth frigate for the Indian navy, 'Vindhyagiri' by Kolkata's Garden Reach Shipyards as a symbol of India's self-reliance in shipbuilding, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched the ship at the dock on the banks of the river Hooghly here.

She also said that the production of the advanced frigate was a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and of technological advancement made by the country.

"The launch is a symbol of self reliance in ship building," the President said, adding that projects like these reflect India's "commitment to self reliance and technological advancement".

"I am very happy to be here at the launch of Vindhyagiri. This event also marks a move forward in enhancing India's maritime capabilities," the President said.

"We are now the fifth-largest economy in the world, and we are now striving to be the third largest in future A huge part of our trade goods transit through the seas. This fact highlights the importance of the oceans in our growth and well-being," she said.

The security in the Indian Ocean region and the larger Indo-Pacific has many aspects, she said, while underlining the mandate of the Indian Navy in protecting India's maritime interests.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion.

This is the sixth of seven ships built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Navy.

The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022.

This is the third and last stealth frigate that the Kolkata-based warship maker was contracted to build for the Navy under the project.

The official said that 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The state-of-the-art ship will be fitted with the latest gadgets and undergo extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service.

P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which is 149 metres long, with the displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, according to a GRSE official. These are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions of air, surface and sub-surface.

Earlier in the day, the president launched 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' organised by Brahma Kumaris at the Raj Bhavan.

This is Murmu's second visit to West Bengal after being elected the president last year. She visited the state in March.

Security was tightened in the city in view of the president's visit with traffic being regulated on several roads, officials said.