Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.33%)
65324.53 -214.89
Nifty (-0.33%)
19399.85 -65.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
5361.20 + 31.60
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
37963.05 + 161.40
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
43987.85 + 41.45
Heatmap

Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate, de-addiction campaign in Kolkata

The state-of-the-art ship will be fitted with the latest gadgets and undergo extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service

President Droupadi Murmu

This is Murmu's second visit to West Bengal after being elected the president last year. She visited the state in March

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu will visit in Kolkata on Thursday, during which she will launch an advanced stealth frigate for the Indian Navy and a de-addiction campaign.
Murmu will launch the 'Vindhyagiri' at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd's (GRSE) facility on the banks of Hooghly river, further propelling India's maritime prowess, a defence official said.
This is the sixth of seven ships being built under 'Project 17 Alpha' for the Navy.
The first five ships of the project were launched between 2019 and 2022.
This is the third and last stealth frigate that the Kolkata-based warship maker was contracted to build for the Navy under the project.
The official said that 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Also Read

Gaming Disorder: PUBG-like game addiction makes 15-year-old scream in sleep

Stealth frigate 'Vindhyagiri' being readied for Aug 17 launch by President

President Murmu to launch frigate 'Vindhyagiri' in Kolkata on August 17

President Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate for Navy on Thursday

Zydus Lifesciences receives final USFDA approval for varenicline tablets

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Manipur, at least 500 trucks stranded

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Top headlines: Boeing starts production of Apache choppers for Indian Army

LIVE: LS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

RPF constable who killed senior, 3 passengers dismissed from service

The state-of-the-art ship will be fitted with the latest gadgets and undergo extensive trials before being handed over to the Indian Navy for commissioning into service.
P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which is 149 metres long, with the displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, according to a GRSE official. These are capable of neutralising threats in all three dimensions of air, surface and sub-surface.
During the day-long visit, the president will also launch 'My Bengal, Addiction Free Bengal' campaign under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', organised by Brahma Kumaris at the Raj Bhavan, according to a statement issued by her office.
This is Murmu's second visit to West Bengal after being elected the president last year. She visited the state in March.
Security was tightened in the city in view of the president's visit with traffic being regulated on several roads, officials said.
Topics : Indian Navy Droupadi Murmu president Kolkata West Bengal Defence addiction

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon