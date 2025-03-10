Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India should safeguard national interest while negotiating with US: SJM

India should safeguard national interest while negotiating with US: SJM

The SJM's national council passed a resolution in this regard at its meeting in Chhattisgarh, the RSS affiliate said in a statement

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

while entering into bilateral trade agreements with the US and other countries, national interests should be protected: SJM | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should enhance its foreign trade under bilateral trade agreements rather than multilateral deals and protect its national interest, especially that of the farmers and small entreprenuers, while negotiating with the US, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said on Monday.

The SJM's national council passed a resolution in this regard at its meeting in Chhattisgarh, the RSS affiliate said in a statement.

The two-day meeting held in Raipur, which deliberated on a host of issues, including strengthening India's economy amid a changing geopolitical scenario and the Donald Trump administration's policy of reciprocal tariffs, concluded on Monday.

"After taking over as US president, Donald Trump has launched a frontal attack on the global free trade system by announcing his intent to impose higher tariffs (on reciprocal basis) on imports from many countries around the world," the resolution said.

 

The move is intended to bring back manufacturing to the US so that the issue of unemployment is addressed, it said.

"The national council of Swadeshi Jagran Manch strongly suggests that Bharat should enhance its foreign trade with bilateral trade agreements rather than multilateral trade agreements," the resolution said.

"However, while entering into bilateral trade agreements with the US and other countries, national interests should be protected, especially (the interests of) our farmers and small entrepreneurs," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

People during a protest by residents of Ghazipur on Akshardham-Ghaziabad road against the alleged murder of a young man, in Delhi,

Protest by Ghazipur residents against 32-year-old man's murder chokes NH-24

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Budget session LIVE: House needs to discuss voters list, says Rahul Gandhi

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

What prejudice will whitewashing walls of Sambhal mosque cause: HC asks ASI

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro's Golden Line expansion set to make it world's largest by 2025

Topics : US India relations Indo-US relationship Indo-US ties Indo-US partnership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon