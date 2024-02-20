Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce birth of their second child 'Akaay'

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons

Virat Anushka

Kohli and Anushka are already proud parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.
Kohli and Anushka are already proud parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," Kohli informed in an instagram post.
"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time."

Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons.
India are leading the five-match series 2-1.

Also Read

You are truly God's child: Anushka Sharma to Kohli after his 50th ODI ton

World Cup 2023: Special to equal my hero's record - Kohli on 49th ODI ton

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

IND vs AFG: Here's why Virat Kohli should open with T20 World Cup in focus

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to arrive on Wednesday for two-day trip

Foreign aid delays making life 'very difficult' on front line: Zelenskyy

Moscow never hurt our interests: EAM justifies Russian crude procurement

JICA signs Rs 2,800 cr loan pact for Chennai peripheral ring road project

Day not far when Kashmir will get connected with Kanyakumari by rail: PM

Topics : Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Cricket sports Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon