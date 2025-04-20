Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Voice for youth, democracy': Sam Pitroda welcomes Rahul Gandhi to US

'Voice for youth, democracy': Sam Pitroda welcomes Rahul Gandhi to US

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Brown University in Rhode Island, where he will interact with faculty members and students

Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda in the United States. Image: X@sampitroda

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda in the United States, who described Gandhi as a "voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future".

In a post on X, Pitroda wrote, "Welcome to the USA, Rahul Gandhi! A voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future. Let's listen, learn, and build together."

 

 

Earlier, Gandhi arrived at Boston Logan International Airport in the United States on Saturday (local time). 

 

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Brown University in Rhode Island, where he will interact with faculty members and students.

He is also expected to interact with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).

Congress leader Pawan Khera had informed about Rahul Gandhi's visit to the US in a post on X, stating, "Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students."

This marks Rahul Gandhi's second visit to the US in recent months. In September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US.

During his visit, he travelled to Dallas, where he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and addressed the members of the Indian diaspora.

From Dallas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi travelled to Washington, D.C., where he interacted with students and faculty at Georgetown University. This was Rahul Gandhi's first visit to the US after he became the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi's previous visit had stirred a political storm after his remarks about scrapping the reservation system in India once the country becomes a "fair place."

He also reiterated the need for a caste census, arguing that 90 per cent of the country's population--OBCS, Dalits, and Adivasis--lack adequate representation, which he described as the "elephant in the room."

"When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90 per cent of India--OBCS, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's really the elephant in the room," Gandhi said.

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

