Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'I inherited truth and courage from Jawaharlal Nehru,' says Rahul Gandhi

'I inherited truth and courage from Jawaharlal Nehru,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a podcast-style conversation, talks about his great-grandfather's legacy and the values that guide him

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi reflected on family stories and the legacy of leaders like Nehru, Gandhi, Ambedkar, Patel, and Bose.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Jawaharlal Nehru’s greatest legacy was giving Indians the courage to resist oppression and claim their freedom. Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, shared that he has inherited "truth and courage" from his great-grandfather — the country’s first prime minister. 
 
In a "podcast-style conversation" with party leader Sandeep Dikshit, posted on Rahul Gandhi’s X handle and YouTube channel, the former Congress president spoke about his personal journey, his deep-rooted pursuit of truth, and his commitment to standing by it, no matter the cost.  
 
“Nehru didn’t teach us politics — he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. He gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom,” Gandhi said in his post on X.  
 
 
"His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth — a principle that shaped everything he stood for," he added.  
 

Also Read

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

BJP dares Congress to seek fast trial in Herald case, slams graft defence

National Herald

ED seeks confiscation of Rs 661 crore assets in National Herald chargesheet

Durgesh Pathak, Durgesh

News highlights: CBI conducts searches at residence of former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Congress, Congress flag

Highlights: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Only Congress can defeat RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

 
The conversation was also uploaded on Gandhi’s YouTube channel under the title “Truth and Courage – What I Inherited from Nehru”.  
 
Sharing his thoughts further in the video description, he wrote, “This one’s personal. In this podcast-style conversation with Sandeep Dikshit, I speak about what drives me — the pursuit of truth — and how that pursuit is inspired by my great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru. He wasn’t just a politician. He was a seeker, a thinker, someone who walked into danger with a smile and came out stronger.”  
 
Gandhi added, “His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth — a principle that shaped everything he stood for. He didn’t teach us politics — he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. That need to seek, to question, to stay rooted in curiosity — it runs in my blood.”   
 
Opening up about his family memories, Gandhi recalled how his grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, shared stories of Nehru’s adventures and simple joys. “She told me stories of how he nearly fell into a glacier in the mountains he loved, how animals were always part of the family, or how they never missed an hour of exercise,” he said.  
 
Speaking about traditions that continue even today, he added, “My mother still watches birds in the garden. I do judo. These aren’t just hobbies — they’re windows into who we are. We observe. We stay connected to the world around us. And what we carry most deeply is the instinct to face challenges with quiet strength.”  
 
Reflecting on the teachings of iconic leaders, he said, “That’s what Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Patel, and Bose were really teaching: how to befriend fear. Not socialism, not politics — just courage. Gandhi stood up to an empire with nothing but truth. Nehru gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom.”  
 
He further stressed that confronting fear is the beginning of every great human endeavour — whether in science, art, or resistance. "And if you’re committed to non-violence, then truth is your only weapon. No matter what was done to them, they didn’t budge from it. That’s what made them great leaders," he said.  
 
Gandhi concluded by emphasising that the essence of real leadership is curiosity and compassion. "Whether I’m speaking to Bill Gates or Chetram Mochi, I meet them with the same curiosity," he wrote.  
 
"Because real leadership isn’t about control. It’s about compassion. And in today’s India — where truth is inconvenient — I’ve made my choice. I’ll stand for it. No matter the cost," he added.
   

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Family seeks govt help to bring home body of Indian student shot in Canada

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Rammohan Naidu says Baruva beach in Andhra Pradesh to be tourism hub

schools

Delhi-NCR schools flout RTE Act, detain students in Classes 6 and 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Police files report on property defacement case against Arvind Kejriwal

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Jawaharlal Nehru Mahatma Gandhi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayYes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon