Chaitra Navratri 2024: When will it begin and the impact of Kharmas?

Chaitra Navratri 2024: It is an auspicious Hindu festival that will be celebrated on April 9 and will conclude on April 17. There is also a Kharmas shadow during the first five days, know more here

Navratri 2023

Navratri 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

The 9-day festival is all set to begin and the preparation has been started for the Chaitra Navratri. This year the auspicious Hindu festival will be celebrated from April 9 and it will conclude on April 17. This is a very auspicious period and worship of Goddess Durga, the goddess of power, is done in homes and temples. This is also the beginning of the new year, hence this Navratri is considered very important and holds special significance.

As per Hindu scripture, during this auspicious time, Kalash Sthapana is being done or else it is believed that auspicious results wouldn't be obtained.
When will Chaitra Navratri begin on April 8 or 9, 2024?

According to the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha, the Chaitra Navratri will begin at 11.50 am on April 8 2024 and it will continue till 8.30 pm on April 8, 2024. As per Udaya Tithi, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 9, 2024.

The Chaitra Navratri will run from April 9, 2024, to April 17, 2024. This 9-day festival will start with Ghatasthapana on its first day and Akhand Jyoti will also be lit up on this day. On this day, Nav Samvatsar 2081, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi festival will be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. 

What is Ghatasthapana?

This is a very important ritual marking the beginning of the nine-day festival that takes place on Pratipada Tithi, the first day. It is an invocation of Goddess Shakti and doing it at the wrong time can lead to Goddess Shakti's wrath. Ghatasthapana means invoking the Shakti element present in the universe during Ghat, i.e., Kalash and activating it. Due to the element of the Shakti, the painful waves present in the Vastu are destroyed. 

What is Kharmas?

As per Panchang, in Chaitra Navratri, Kharmas will begin on April 9 and will last till April 13. The Kharmas shadow will remain active for five days and auspicious activities during this period should be avoided.

What to avoid during Kharmas?

  • Avoid any sort of auspicious work during Kharmas as it is believed that doing work during this period does not yield good results. 
  • Not to perform any engagement and marriage during Kharmas. 
  • Do not purchase any property or house. 
  • Avoid consuming Tamasic food
  • One should not start any business during the Kharmas period.
navratri festivals India Hinduism Durga Puja

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Lok Sabha PollsBudget 2024
