Wall collapses in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, labourers feared trapped in slush

According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a wall collapse was received at 5.30 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service

Heavy rain lashed Delhi early on Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

A few labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Friday.
According to the officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a wall collapse was received at 5.30 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service.
Some construction workers are feared to be trapped in the mud slush but the exact numbers are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.
Rescue teams of NDRF, DDMA, civics agencies, fire and police are on the spot and efforts are underway to rescue them, he added.
Heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, causing waterlogging in various areas and heavy traffic jams on the roads.

Topics : Delhi NDRF Labourer Rainfall

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

