Was it really 52.9 degrees in Delhi? IMD says 'not sure' amid surging heat

After reports emerged that temperatures in Delhi hit a record-breaking 52.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is now inspecting the temperature sensor at Delhi’s Mungeshpur automatic weather station to ensure it is functioning correctly.

The weather station at Delhi’s Mungeshpur reported a record 52.9 degrees Celsius on May 29, the highest ever in India. IMD Director General M Mohapatra noted that of the 20 monitoring stations in Delhi, 14 recorded a temperature drop, with the average across Delhi ranging between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius.

Why verify Mungeshpur temperature readings?

Mohapatra described the Mungeshpur station as an “outlier”, emphasising the need to verify this reading. While some observatories in Delhi showed slightly higher temperatures, the Mungeshpur recording requires thorough investigation.

“The maximum temperature over Delhi NCR varied from 45.2 to 49.1 degrees Celsius across different parts of the city. Mungeshpur's 52.9 degrees Celsius is an outlier compared to other stations, potentially due to sensor error or local factors. IMD is examining the data and sensors,” IMD stated later in the evening.

A team of specialists has been dispatched to Mungeshpur to check the temperature sensor.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju commented, “It is not official yet. A temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials in IMD have been asked to verify the news report. The official position will be stated soon.”

Why is Delhi getting hotter than usual?

Explaining the rising temperatures, IMD Regional Head Kuldeep Srivastava said the city’s outskirts are the first areas affected by hot winds from Rajasthan.

“Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh experience the full force of these hot winds first,” he said speaking to PTI.

The temperature was over nine degrees higher than expected, marking the second day of record-breaking heat and surpassing the 2002 record of 49.2 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, brief rain in Delhi on Wednesday evening is expected to increase humidity levels.

Why did the IMD issue a red alert for Delhi?

Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years.

The IMD issued a 'red alert' health notice for Delhi on May 26 for the next three days, warning its over 30 million residents of a “very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages,” and stressing “extreme care needed for vulnerable people” on .



On May 30, the Met department issued an 'orange alert' in Delhi.

India is accustomed to scorching summer temperatures, but extensive scientific research indicates that climate change is making heat waves longer, more frequent, and more intense.

What is driving up Delhi’s power demand?

Amid the ongoing heatwave, Delhi experienced an all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) as residents increasingly used power-intensive air conditioning, according to electricity department officials.

Power distribution companies had estimated the demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, but according to the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi, it clocked 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday.

The previous peak power demand was recorded just a week ago, when it touched 8,000 MW on May 22.

Why is summer temperature increasing in India?

The IMD reported that a combination of weather patterns is causing temperatures to rise in the breadbasket region.

While summer temperatures in India typically peak in May, the IMD has forecasted 7-10 heat wave days in the northwestern regions this month, compared to the usual 2-3 days.

This increase is mainly attributed to fewer non-monsoon thunderstorms and an active but weakening El Nino, a climate pattern that usually brings hot and dry weather to Asia and heavier rains to parts of the Americas.

Additionally, warm westerly winds from Pakistan are contributing to the heat.

Other areas with extremely high temperatures included Phalodi in Rajasthan, which reported 51 degrees Celsius, and another location in Rajasthan that recorded 50.8 degrees Celsius. Sirsa in Haryana reached 50.3 degrees Celsius.

Will the heatwave subside in the coming days?

Due to the incursion of moist winds from the Arabian Sea, a drop of up to 4 degrees Celsius was observed in the southern Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore today, indicating the beginning of a reduction in heatwave conditions over northwest India.

Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) data, which uses computer models to process current weather observations and forecast future weather, suggests that this cooling trend will extend northwards, bringing gradual relief from heatwave conditions from May 30.

Additionally, the incursion of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal starting Thursday is likely to cause a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures over Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)