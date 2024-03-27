IPL 2024: Top five team totals in the history of Indian Premier League





Check SRH vs MI full scorecard here Sunrisers Hyderabad registered highest team total in the Indian Premier League history when the orange army notched up 277-3 against Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 263/5 in 2013

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the record for the highest team total in the history of the IPL. They scored 263/5 in 2013 against the Pune Warriors India (PWI). It was the same match in which Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 at the MCA Stadium in Pune, which is also the highest individual score in the history of the league. RCB won that match by a huge margin of 130 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 in 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in the second spot with a team total of 257/5 which they scored in the 2023 edition of the IPL against the Punjab Kings. Playing at home at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali, the Kings managed to get to as far as 200, but eventually lost the match by 56 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 248/3 in 2016

RCB feature once again in the list and this time thanks to AB de Villiers who scored a 52-ball unbeaten 129. He was also helped by a century from Virat Kohli (103) as the dup took the red and gold brigade to 248/3 in 20 overs. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Kohli-led side won the match by a huge margin of 144 runs.

Chennai Super Kings 246/5 in 2010

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings come in the fourth position as they failed to reach the target of 250. Murali Vijay was at his lethal best in the game as he scored a century and took his team to 246/5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In that same game though Naman Ojha scored 94 for the Royals and Shane Watson 6o as the men blue nearly chased the target down by reaching 223/5 and losing the game by just 23 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders 245/6 in 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders with their total of 245/6 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore sit at the fifth position in the list of teams with the highest totals in the history of the IPL. Thanks to Sunil Narine's 75 off just 36 balls and 50 off 23 balls by Dinesh Karthik, KKR reached such a high total.

In reply, Punjab had even then tried chasing the target down. They managed to reach 214/8 and lost the match by 31 runs.

Top five team totals in the history of IPL