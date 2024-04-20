SRH to South Africa: Highest powerplay scores in IPL, T20 cricket history

The onslaught from Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batters -- Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head -- continued to enthral the IPL fans in the 17th edition. The opening combo of Abhishek and Head created history in the Indian Premier League as SRH scored the highest powerplay score without losing the wicket.
Hyderabad's score of 125-0 in six overs has now eclipsed the highest powerplay score in IPL and T20 cricket history, including international matches.
|Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History
|Team
|Powerplay Score
|Opposition
|Year
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|125/0
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|105/0
|Royal Challenger Bangalore
|2017
|Chennai Super Kings
|100/2
|Punjab Kings
|2014
|Chennai Super Kings
|90/0
|Mumbai Indians
|2015
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|87/2
|Rajasthan Royals
|2011
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|86/0
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2024
|Punjab Kings
|86/1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2014
|Rajasthan Royals
|85/1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2023
|Mumbai Indians
|84/0
|Delhi Capitals
|2018
|Deccan Chargers
|84/1
|Delhi Capitals
|2009
|Punjab Kings
|83/1
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2022
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|83/1
|Mumbai Indians
|2021
|Mumbai Indians
|82/1
|Punjab Kings
|2017
|Delhi Capitals
|81/0
|Punjab Kings
|2022
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|81/1
|Mumbai Indians
|2024
|Rajasthan Royals
|81/1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2021
|Lucknow Super Giants
|80/1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2023
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|79/0
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2017
Earlier, Nottinghamshire's 106-0 against Durham in 2017 was the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket history while KKR's 105-0 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2017 was the highest powerplay score.
|Highest PowerPlay score in history of T20 cricket
|Team
|Powerplay Score
|Against
|Year
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|125/0
|Delhi Capitals
|2024
|Nottinghamshire
|106/0
|Durham
|2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|105/0
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2017
|St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
|105/0
|Barbados Tridents
|2017
|South Africa
|102/0
|West Indies
|2023
DC vs SRH match in IPL 2024
Such was the ferocity of Abhishek and Head during the DC vs SRH match that Hyderabad reached the fifty-run mark in just 15 balls.
The hard-hitting Aussie batter - Travis Head - didn't stop there and went on to reach the 50-run mark in just 16 balls, equalling the record of fastest fifty in IPL 2024. Earlier, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest fifty when he reached the half-century in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians.
Travis Head doing Travis Head things already— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024
What a start this for @SunRisers
Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/THLOchmfT2
What a turnaround this from @DelhiCapitals— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024
Kuldeep Yadav gets the dangerous Travis Head while Axar Patel gets Heinrich Klaasen
Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/mmJIBB2uEq
Making striking look easy, the @SunRisers batters— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024
250 up for #SRH for the 3rd time in the season
Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/3R0N6AWdNP