SRH to South Africa: Highest powerplay scores in IPL, T20 cricket history

Hyderabad's score of 125-0 in six overs has now eclipsed the highest powerplay score in IPL and T20 cricket history, including international matches.

Highest powerplay score in IPL history

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
The onslaught from Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batters -- Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head -- continued to enthral the IPL fans in the 17th edition. The opening combo of Abhishek and Head created history in the Indian Premier League as SRH scored the highest powerplay score without losing the wicket. 

Hyderabad's score of 125-0 in six overs has now eclipsed the highest powerplay score in IPL and T20 cricket history, including international matches.

Highest Powerplay Score in IPL History
Team Powerplay Score Opposition Year
Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/0 Delhi Capitals 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders 105/0 Royal Challenger Bangalore 2017
Chennai Super Kings 100/2 Punjab Kings 2014
Chennai Super Kings 90/0 Mumbai Indians 2015
Kochi Tuskers Kerala 87/2 Rajasthan Royals 2011
Kolkata Knight Riders 86/0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2024
Punjab Kings 86/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2014
Rajasthan Royals 85/1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023
Mumbai Indians 84/0 Delhi Capitals 2018
Deccan Chargers 84/1 Delhi Capitals 2009
Punjab Kings 83/1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/1 Mumbai Indians 2021
Mumbai Indians 82/1 Punjab Kings 2017
Delhi Capitals 81/0 Punjab Kings 2022
Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/1 Mumbai Indians 2024
Rajasthan Royals 81/1 Chennai Super Kings 2021
Lucknow Super Giants 80/1 Chennai Super Kings 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad 79/0 Kolkata Knight Riders 2017
Earlier, Nottinghamshire's 106-0 against Durham in 2017 was the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket history while KKR's 105-0 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2017 was the highest powerplay score.

Highest PowerPlay score in history of T20 cricket
Team Powerplay Score Against Year
Sunrisers Hyderabad 125/0 Delhi Capitals 2024
Nottinghamshire 106/0 Durham 2017
Kolkata Knight Riders 105/0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2017
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 105/0 Barbados Tridents 2017
South Africa 102/0 West Indies 2023

DC vs SRH match in IPL 2024
Such was the ferocity of Abhishek and Head during the DC vs SRH match that Hyderabad reached the fifty-run mark in just 15 balls.

The hard-hitting Aussie batter - Travis Head - didn't stop there and went on to reach the 50-run mark in just 16 balls, equalling the record of fastest fifty in IPL 2024. Earlier, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma hit the fastest fifty when he reached the half-century in just 16 balls against Mumbai Indians.













 







First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

