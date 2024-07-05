Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WATCH: Fire erupts at Noida's popular Logix mall, scary videos emerge

A video from inside the mall shows smoke billowing everywhere, with some employees of private establishments still inside

Logix mall Noida fire

Officials seen outside the Logix Mall in Noida where a fire broke out on Friday, July 5. (Photo credit: X/@Jyoti_karki_)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire broke out at Noida’s popular Logix Mall on Friday, possibly due to a short circuit, prompting an urgent evacuation of the people inside. 

Videos and photos from the scene showed dozens of people outside the mall as the fire tenders rushed inside to douse the flames. A video from inside the mall showed smoke billowing everywhere, with some employees of private establishments still inside.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inside the mall, fire officials were seen on the first floor, standing near shattered window panes, as they worked to extinguish the fire. Meanwhile, outside, police officers made efforts to control the crowd.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said, adding that machines were being used to extract the smoke from inside the mall.

Some officers were seen wearing handkerchiefs to protect themselves from the smoke as they guarded the entrance of the mall. The shopping arena was evacuated and the fire was doused after nearly two hours at 12.30 pm.

“We found that the fire had broke out at the Adidas showroom on the first floor, probably due to a short circuit," Noida’s chief fire officer Pradeep Chaubey told The Hindustan Times. He said that the shop and few other showrooms were shut when the fire broke out. The firefighters entered the showroom by cutting open the shutter.

The mall, located in Sector 32 near the Wave City Centre Metro Station, houses popular brands like Haldirams, Pantaloons, Reliance, and Croma. Several nightclubs, popular among locals, are also situated above the main mall.

Though the mall is located on the main road, the incident has not affected any traffic movement, the Noida traffic police said. The police issued a helpline number: 9971009001 in case one requires assistance.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Remove social media post that claimed centipede found in Amul ice cream: HC

Prateek Edifice

Smaller flats, bigger fraud: Prateek Group under fire for Rs 190 crore scam

infra construction

Noida Film City to create 50,000 jobs, benefit millions indirectly: UP govt

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's consortium signs concession pact for Noida int'l film city

fire, lajpat nagar fire

Major fire engulfs garment, pharma factories in Noida, no casualty reported

Topics : noida Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports Fire accident fire tragedies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon