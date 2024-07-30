WATCH: Vande Bharat passenger slaps server after being served non-veg food

Police arrived in the coach when the confrontation escalated but it is not known whether any action was taken regarding the assault on the railway worker. (Representational)

Vande Bharat is in the news for the wrong reasons again. This time, an altercation video, purportedly shot inside a moving Vande Bharat Express train, has emerged on social media platforms. The altercation took place as a passenger allegedly slapped a server after being accidentally served non-vegetarian food on the Vande Bharat Express.

A fellow passenger, Kunal Verma, in a post on X, said that the elderly passenger on the Vande Bharat train consumed the food parcel without taking note of the label. The event occurred on 26 July aboard a Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Howrah to Ranchi.





Vande Bharat - Howrah to Ranchi

Date - 26/ July/ 24

Live recording- Vande Bharat by mistake served Non-Veg food to a old person. He didn't saw instructions and ate the food. Being vegetarian he realised it tastes like non-veg so he got furious & gave 2 tight slap to the waiter.Vande Bharat - Howrah to RanchiDate - 26/ July/ 24Live recording- pic.twitter.com/Mg0skE3KLo July 27, 2024

However, several passengers came to the defence of the server while condemning the elderly man for "attacking a poor worker". Later, the police also arrived at the scene, but it is not known whether any action was taken regarding the assault on the railway worker.

In a separate video of the incident, the elderly passenger is seen arguing with a co-passenger, who tells him, “You should be ashamed of yourself,” criticising him as “oversmart.” In the video, the waiter can be seen apologising for his mistake.

pic.twitter.com/eQTQdLMewU A person slapped a waiter for mistakenly serving him non-vegetarian food. Others came to support the waiter. #KaleshOfVandeBharat July 29, 2024

Vande Bharat viral clip: Netizens react

Several X users reacted to the incident:

@a_lalljee: You cannot take the law into your own hands. Just because he is poor and cannot put up a fight. @sajivrulz: The old man did wrong by slapping the waiter. The guy in the red t-shirt also did wrong by hitting the old man on the head and shoulder.

@StocksResearch: The whole point of vegetarianism is non-violence and if you are hitting people you are actually in violation of the non-violence.

Not the first such incident

This incident comes on the heels of another altercation in January, where a viral video captured two passengers arguing over luggage space on a Vande Bharat Express. The confrontation escalated to shouting until a railway officer intervened to calm the situation.

In addition, several incidents of stone pelting at the train have been recorded since the launch of the Vande Bharat Express.