Doc's timely action saving elderly man's life at Delhi airport goes viral

An elderly person experienced a heart attack at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Air Terminal 2. The video of a woman doctor performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him went viral

Delhi airport, Airport

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A doctor's speedy action after seeing a man experiencing a heart attack has been lauded via social media. As the female doctor saw the old man collapsing on the floor, she quickly got into action, giving him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the spot. A video of the incident was widely shared on X and became a web sensation. 
X user Rishi Bagree posted about the incident, claiming that the incident occurred at Delhi airport's terminal 2. The man is said to be in his late 60s and had a heart attack in the food court area. He expressed gratitude for the woman's work. The man sprang back to life in no time after the CPR was in progress.
All about the video of woman saving senior citizen’s life at Delhi airport

The video shows the man falling on the floor. The doctor can be seen giving him CPR. As people waited around her and saw the scene, she could be heard requesting that people call emergency staff at the airport for additional assistance. 
This video was shared on July 17. Since being posted, it has acquired 6.6 million views. The post likewise has various likes and comments. Several people rushed to the comments section of the post and lauded the woman's attempts and hard work to save the man.

 

Netizens reactions on the video of woman saved elder’s life at Delhi airport

One user wrote, "People who are into leaking exam papers, this is what you are robbing from our nation: talented and sincere doctors."
Another user wrote, "Salute to the doctor! Every Indian should learn how to do CPR. In Germany it's part of the first aid course which is a mandatory step to get a driving license."
X user Adarsh Anand wrote, "This lady doctor should be awarded for this immediately."
"That's incredible news! Kudos to the lady doctor who acted swiftly and revived the gentleman within just 5 minutes. Proud of our doctors for their dedication and life-saving skills!" X user Vikas wrote.
A fifth wrote, "It's so gratifying that people step up to help in emergencies. Salute to the culture. Thank you, doctor."

What is CPR?

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving strategy that is helpful in crisis situations when somebody's breathing or heartbeat has stopped because of a heart attack or drowning. When a person begins CPR immediately after somebody's heart stops beating, it can double or even triple the possibilities of their survival, according to Medical News Today. 
CPR is executed by laying the patient on their back and opening their airways. It is begun when the patient isn't breathing and afterward they are given 30 hard and fast chest compressions. Then, two rescue breaths are provided to the patient.

DOCTOR Delhi airport Viral video

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

