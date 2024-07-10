Zepto selling dhaniya for Rs 140 in Gurgaon has social media up in arms

A Gurgaon resident took to social media to express his shock at the cost of dhaniya (coriander), which was selling for Rs 131 per 100 grams after a discount of 22% on online platform 'Zepto'. The user, Harsh Upadhyay, posted a screenshot of the app on X, inviting backlash from the social media platform against the retail platform.

Dhaniya 100 gm costs you Rs 131 on Zepto ???????? pic.twitter.com/u1La4duidU July 8, 2024

While Zepto showed the cost of "Coriander Leaves" as Rs 131, "Coriander Leaves Premium" was being offered at Rs 141 per 100 grams. "Dhaniya 100 gm costs you Rs 131 on Zepto," the Gurgaon citizen wrote on the social media platform X while sharing a screen capture of his Zepto application. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Zepto selling dhaniya for Rs 140 in Gurgaon: Netizens reactions The majority of responses on X were amused and surprised. One user compared the cost of coriander on Zepto with Blinkit – its rival – which recently started offering the herb for free of charge for certain vegetable orders. Others emphasised that customers are paying the same price for convenience as they are for the products they order.

• One X user wrote, “At this price, I'd rather have dry fruits!”.

• “Ye chori hai. Boycott them,” another user called it daylight robbery.

• Edtech entrepreneur Saurabh Jain wrote, “I ordered for around ₹50 on Blinkit in Delhi today".

• “Our local vegetable seller gives dhaniya for free,” several X users outraged.

• Others wrote, “But this is the same funda as Zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and being dragged through a manhole in the monsoon.. all Zomato prices are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything?”.

• Another countered, “Urging you all to pick up basics outside of these apps. Daylight robbery in the name of convenience".

Reason behind the high prices of vegetables

The cost of tomatoes and different vegetables is expected to increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and farmers stated tomato crops have been mostly destroyed because of heavy rain in the Moradabad region. Tomatoes grown in the region are widely distributed throughout Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Haryana. But, the latest heavy rainfall in Moradabad has destroyed tomatoes in the fields.

What do farmers have to say about the high prices of vegetables in India?

Farmers of the region stated to ANI that tomatoes are rotting in the fields, which are waterlogged. Because of this, farmers are removing their tomato crops to make way for other crops. The farmers also said that the tomatoes had already been damaged by the intense heatwave, and that the untimely rains have completely destroyed the crop.

The farmers and vegetable sellers in Ajmer, Rajasthan likewise confronted the effect of the climate as the monsoon season has started to affect vegetable costs in the markets. There has been an imminent increase in the costs of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. With the beginning of July rainfall, vegetable costs have flooded significantly.