Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zepto selling dhaniya for Rs 140 in Gurgaon has social media up in arms

Onion, tomato, and potato prices these days continue to rise across wholesale and retail markets. Recently, a Gurgaon resident took to X to express his shock on the Dhaniya price on Zepto

Corinder price in India

Corinder price in India

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Gurgaon resident took to social media to express his shock at the cost of dhaniya (coriander), which was selling for Rs 131 per 100 grams after a discount of 22% on online platform 'Zepto'. The user, Harsh Upadhyay, posted a screenshot of the app on X, inviting backlash from the social media platform against the retail platform.  
While Zepto showed the cost of "Coriander Leaves" as Rs 131, "Coriander Leaves Premium" was being offered at Rs 141 per 100 grams. "Dhaniya 100 gm costs you Rs 131 on Zepto," the Gurgaon citizen wrote on the social media platform X while sharing a screen capture of his Zepto application.

 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Zepto selling dhaniya for Rs 140 in Gurgaon: Netizens reactions 

The majority of responses on X were amused and surprised. One user compared the cost of coriander on Zepto with Blinkit – its rival – which recently started offering the herb for free of charge for certain vegetable orders. Others emphasised that customers are paying the same price for convenience as they are for the products they order.
    • One X user wrote, “At this price, I'd rather have dry fruits!”.
    • “Ye chori hai. Boycott them,” another user called it daylight robbery.      
    • Edtech entrepreneur Saurabh Jain wrote, “I ordered for around ₹50 on Blinkit in Delhi today".     
    • “Our local vegetable seller gives dhaniya for free,” several X users outraged.      
    • Others wrote, “But this is the same funda as Zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and being dragged through a manhole in the monsoon.. all Zomato prices are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything?”.      

More From This Section

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Unnao bus accident, Rs 50K to injured

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids premises of ex-K'taka Min Nagendra in Valmiki corp scam case

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Unnao tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2L to kin of deceased

ram mandir, ayodhya

Ram Mandir tableau to be highlight at FIA's India Day parade in NYC

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation improves marginally, 1.7 mn affected in 26 districts

    • Another countered, “Urging you all to pick up basics outside of these apps. Daylight robbery in the name of convenience".

Reason behind the high prices of vegetables 

The cost of tomatoes and different vegetables is expected to increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and farmers stated tomato crops have been mostly destroyed because of heavy rain in the Moradabad region. Tomatoes grown in the region are widely distributed throughout Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Haryana. But, the latest heavy rainfall in Moradabad has destroyed tomatoes in the fields.

What do farmers have to say about the high prices of vegetables in India?

Farmers of the region stated to ANI that tomatoes are rotting in the fields, which are waterlogged. Because of this, farmers are removing their tomato crops to make way for other crops. The farmers also said that the tomatoes had already been damaged by the intense heatwave, and that the untimely rains have completely destroyed the crop. 
The farmers and vegetable sellers in Ajmer, Rajasthan likewise confronted the effect of the climate as the monsoon season has started to affect vegetable costs in the markets. There has been an imminent increase in the costs of tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. With the beginning of July rainfall, vegetable costs have flooded significantly.

Also Read

Zepto

Cash-flush quick-commerce unicorn Zepto loads up talent cart ahead of IPO

Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO

Zepto's sales could surpass DMart in next 18-24 months: CEO Aadit Palicha

Aadit Palicha, Zepto CEO

Top line can grow to Rs 2.5 trn in 5-10 yrs if executed well: Zepto CEO

Online shopping

India embraces 24-hour retail, nighttime consumer spending soars by 60%

Zepto

Quick-commerce firm Zepto raises $665 mn in funding, valued at $3.6 bn

Topics : Zepto Online grocery price hike Today News Viral video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon