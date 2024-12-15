Business Standard
Home / India News / Wayanad landslide: Union govt 'adding chilli' to wounds, says Kerala FM

Addressing reporters, Balagopal accused the BJP-ruled Centre of 'failing' to provide even the funds it had promised to the state for disaster relief

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the State Budget 2024-25 during the Kerala Assembly session | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday criticised the union government for demanding payment for disaster relief and rescue operations conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during Wayanad landslides.

He described the move as "adding chilli to the wounds" of the state, already burdened by the aftermath of the disaster.

Addressing reporters here, Balagopal accused the BJP-ruled Centre of "failing" to provide even the funds it had promised to the state for disaster relief.

The Finance Minister alleged that this was akin to mocking the people of the state.

"In addition to such an approach, a new bill has been introduced in the name of the Air Force," he said.

 

"Really, this approach is like adding chilli to a serious wound," Balagopal added.

He also questioned the stance of BJP leaders, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan, on the issue affecting Kerala.

Balagopal made these remarks in response to queries regarding a letter dated October 22, 2024, titled "Settlement of Outstanding Airlift Charges," received by the office of then-Chief Secretary, V Venu on November 2.

It had details of unpaid bills, with over Rs 100 crore pertaining to rescue operations during the 2018 floods and more than Rs 13 crore for IAF operations after the July 30 landslides in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the Left government, accusing it of creating a "row" over the letter.

According to his post on 'X', "Reimbursement of costs to @IAF_MCC for relief operations is routinely done by ALL state govts."  "But for @pinarayivijayan's govt that has a budget of 2 Lac crs/year it bcms a "row" why?" he wondered.

The landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30 devastated large parts of three villages--Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai--along with sections of Attamala, claiming 231 lives, according to the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon