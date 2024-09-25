Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi Marlena, Chief Minister of Delhi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector.
In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
She accused the BJP of being "anti poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

Atishi said that the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

AAP leader Atishi Marlena takes charge as eighth chief minister of Delhi

atishi becomes delhi cm

BJP leaders extend wishes to Atishi, say Delhiites expect nothing from her

Modi, Narendra Modi

News updates: PM Modi arrives in US to participate in the Quad summit

Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi

13 portfolios for Delhi CM Atishi, Bharadwaj in charge of 8, others retain

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Atishi hails Kejriwal's morality, urges Delhiites to make him CM again

Topics : Atishi Marlena AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government minimum wages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon