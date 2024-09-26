Business Standard
RG Kar case: Ex-principal, Tala Police officer sent to Presidency Jail

Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar

Representative Image: Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh was brought to the Presidency Jail. Image: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh and arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal were brought to the Presidency Jail from Sealdah Court on Wednesday.
Both Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
Meanwhile, On Wednesday, Junior doctors also gathered to pay tribute to the rape and murder victim.
Earlier this week, West Bengal Medical Council had cancelled the medical practitioner registration of the principal.
During the investigation, ED reached the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, at Chinar Park in Kolkata to carry out a search operation.ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.
 
On September 10, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.
Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

