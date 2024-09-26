ED files reply to bail plea of Satyendar Jain, hearing set for next week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case.

Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago.

Jain was arrested in May 2022 by the ED in a money laundering case.

It is stated that Supreme court has said that accused can't be incarcerated for indefinite time during pendency of trial.