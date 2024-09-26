Business Standard
ED files reply to bail plea of Satyendar Jain, hearing set for next week

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a reply to bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.
Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal granted time to counsel for Jain to argue the matter and listed the matter on October 5 along with the main case.
Advocate Vivek Jain appeared for Satyendar Jain and informed the court that the reply has been received an hour ago.
Jain was arrested in May 2022 by the ED in a money laundering case.
It is stated that Supreme court has said that accused can't be incarcerated for indefinite time during pendency of trial.
 
His default bail plea is pending before Delhi High Court.

His earlier bail application, interim bail applications were dismissed by the trial court.
However, he was granted Interim bail by the Supreme Court on health grounds.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him on May 30, 2022. He was sent to judicial custody after interrogation by the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satyendar Jain Enforcement Directorate money laundering case AAP

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

