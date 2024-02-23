Maharashtra FDA cracks down on McDonald's for using substitutes for cheese

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken stringent action against fast-food giant McDonald's, accusing it of misleading consumers by using substitutes in place of real cheese in burgers and nuggets, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI). Following the suspension of a McDonald's outlet license in Ahmednagar, the chain has removed the term "cheese" from various menu items while the FDA is pressing for wider corrective measures across the state and, potentially, the nation.

The FDA's crackdown on McDonald's began in October with an inspection of their Kedgaon branch in Ahmednagar. Following the discovery that at least eight items contained cheese analogues, the establishment received a show-cause notice from the FDA. Despite McDonald's contesting the action, the outlet's license was suspended due to an unsatisfactory explanation. In December, McDonald's informed the FDA that they had renamed the products by removing the word "cheese".

Cheese alternatives, also known as cheese analogues, are formulated to mimic the taste, texture, and functionality of traditional dairy cheese. Typically, these substitutes replace milk or dairy fat with more cost-effective vegetable oil.

Allegedly, several McDonald's items were found to contain cheese analogues without proper disclosure on food labels or electronic display boards, misleading consumers into believing they were consuming real cheese. FDA Commissioner Abhimanyu Kale expressed concern over the omission of such crucial details, emphasising its potential health implications.

McDonald's denies allegations

McDonald’s India (West & South), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, released a statement denying the allegations and assuring their compliance with the authorities on the matter.

The company said, "Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products. Collaborating with suppliers adhering to global standards ensures top-quality cheese in our product offerings and not cheese analogues or any substitute."

"We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remain unwavering, " the fast-food giant added.

McDonald's reported an eight per cent increase in revenue to $6.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, meeting analyst expectations, with net income rising by seven per cent to $2 billion.

