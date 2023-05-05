close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We compelled Sharad Pawar to stay on as NCP chief, says Jayant Patil

On Ajit Pawar's absence at Pawar's press conference at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Patil said Ajit was there till 2 pm

Press Trust of India Pune
Jayant Patil. Photo: Facebook

Jayant Patil. Photo: Facebook

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Friday said all party leaders compelled Sharad Pawar to withdraw his decision to step down as party chief, telling him that he must continue working for the country and the state.

Patil also took to Twitter to appeal to the cadres to distribute sugar across the state.

"Honourable Sharad Pawar has announced his decision to withdraw his resignation and there is a very happy atmosphere among workers and people across the state. I appeal to workers across the state to celebrate this joy by distributing sugar in every village and every nook and corner," he tweeted.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Patil said Pawar's announcement of May 2 had come as a shock to all of them, but lakhs of party workers urged him to withdraw his decision.

"Today, Pawar withdrew his decision and decided to work ahead, and we are all happy about the decision," he said.

Asked what prompted the NCP chief to withdraw his decision after three days, Patil said there was demand from party workers, and leaders of other parties in the country too called him and urged him to change his mind.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

No alternative to Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut welcomes NCP panel decision

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka: NCP's Jayant Patil

Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation, anti-riot vehicles sent to state

Five persons injured after a parapet collapsed at building in Versova

Over 200% excess rainfall in Delhi in pre-monsoon season so far

PM Modi slams Congress for proposing to scrap National Education Policy

Mumbai reports 87 new covid infections, tally reaches 11,63,173 live cases

NCP leaders from other states also arrived in Mumbai and tried to persuade Pawar to stay on as party supremo, he added.

"We all compelled him to withdraw his decision and told him that for the country, state and the party, he has to work," Patil said.

On Ajit Pawar's absence at Pawar's press conference at the Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Patil said Ajit was there till 2 pm.

"No one knew about the press conference. I, being the state president, was also told at the last moment. I also came late, so there is no other reason for Ajit Pawar's absence, as nobody was told about the press conference," he said, adding that the NCP was united.

Anil Deshmukh, another NCP leader, said all workers of the party were happy with Pawar's decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCP Sharad Pawar national politics

First Published: May 05 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Demand uncertainty may weigh on Havells stock; B2C sales show muted trend

havells
4 min read

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 190 crore

Equitas
1 min read

Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran to face indictment on May 10 in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan
1 min read
Premium

Crowdsourcing ideas: IBBI seeks public views on IBC regulations till date

ibc
4 min read

PM Modi slams Congress for proposing to scrap National Education Policy

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Policeman injured after militant attack in J-K's Anantnag district

JeM attack on BSF camp: 3 terrorists, jawan killed near Srinagar airport
1 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt plans 'Ramaland' in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland

Uttar Pradesh govt plans ‘Ramaland’ in Ayodhya modelled on Disneyland
4 min read

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

weather
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon