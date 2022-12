Raise height of dams on rivers flowing into Karnataka: NCP's Jayant Patil

Amid the raging between and Karnataka, Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil has said should raise the height of the upstream to "rein in" the neighbouring state.

The decades-old boundary dispute issue was raised in the legislatures of both the states on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Assembly here on Tuesday, Patil said was deliberately harassing Marathi-speaking people in its border areas.

We should reply to what the chief minister says in the same language. If they have so much attitude, then we will raise the height of on Koyna and Warna rivers and that of all the in Satara and Kolhapur districts. They ( leaders) would not be brought under control otherwise," the former Maharashtra water resources minister said.

"If Karnataka holds us to ransom, then we have water, he added.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)