We look at PM Modi as a friend, wouldn't forget help during Covid: Envoy

Uganda looks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend and will never forget India's help during the Covid-19 period, High Commissioner of Uganda to India Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda said Saturday

ANI Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Uganda looks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend and will never forget India's help during the Covid-19 period, High Commissioner of Uganda to India Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda said on Saturday.

"In Prime Minister Modi, we look at him as a friend. He visited Uganda in 2018 and after his visit, things have never been the same, relations became activated and the level of friendship increased," Kikafunda told ANI.

Kikafunda termed PM Modi's relation with Uganda as friendship which has 'no strings attached'.

"He (PM Modi) always says his friendship with Africa, in general, and in Uganda, in particular, it has no strings attached. He looks at the problems you have and then helps, unlike some other countries where they are like give me then I give you. He says the friendship that he gives you has no strings attached. Like when they helped us during Covid, we wouldn't ever forget that. So we are really happy with the relationship we have. And my duty is to make sure that relationship remains beautiful," Envoy said.

The High Commissioner of Uganda to India termed the recently concluded visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to her country as beautiful. She also said that the opening of the first overseas campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Uganda's Jinja as a proud moment for both countries.

The External Affairs Minister was on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries.

The High Commissioner of Uganda was talking in the women entrepreneurs conference hosted by Baroness Verma (Member of the House of Lords of the UK) on Monday.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Coronavirus | Uganda

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

