Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 8 killed in Sivakasi cracker unit blast, Tamil Nadu CM announces aid

8 killed in Sivakasi cracker unit blast, Tamil Nadu CM announces aid

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured, police said. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst, could be seen from a distance

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the accident, announced solatium to the kin of the deceased. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The toll in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in the district on Tuesday rose to eight with three more workers succumbing.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the accident, announced solatium to the kin of the deceased.

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured, police said. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst, could be seen from a distance.

Police and fire and rescue services personnel who reached the spot rushed the injured to the hospital.

 

The fire was later brought under control, a fire and rescue services official said. Revenue officials who arrived at the private firecracker manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sivakasi and police are inquiring into the incident.

Also Read

China fire

At least 5 feared killed in crackers factory blast in TN's Sivakasi

banks, asset reconstruction company, NARCL

NARCL's stressed asset acquisitions set to cross ₹1.68 trillion

PremiumIn growth lane: Exports of passenger vehicles, 2-wheelers surge in 2024

PVs experience bumpy H1 ride; wholesales decline 6.4% in June to 320K units

Highway, Road

Cabinet nod to 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road project in Tamil Nadu

x, Twitter

Ministries using takedown orders to circumvent 69A: X to Karnataka HC

The deceased have been identified as R Mahalingam, C Chellapandian, K Lakshmi, R Ramamurthy, R Punyamurthy, K Ramajayam, M Nagapandi, and G Vairamani.

Five persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospitals in Sivakasi and Madurai.

Expressing 'shock' and grief over the tragic incident that happened at 8.30 am, the chief minister said he has ordered the officials to provide a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The CM announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to those who were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, besides Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries and were admitted to the hospital, an official release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oil, gas, fuel

80 vehicles impounded as fuel ban on overage vehicles begins in Delhi

PremiumDelhi fuel ban sparks more fear than seizures on Day 1 of crackdown

Delhi fuel ban sparks more fear than seizures on Day 1 of crackdown

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah flags possible Covid vaccine link in heart attack deaths

S. Jaishankar

LIVE: India expect Quad partners to understand its position on terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Parliament panels to review civil aviation safety, AI171 crash next week

Topics : M K Stalin Sivakasi fireworks Sivakasi Tamil Nadu blast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon