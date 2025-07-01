Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Khelo Bharat Niti may let Indian-origin athletes compete abroad

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been particularly keen on allowing OCIs, even though there are no major names who can be considered for India even if the ban is revoked

Currently, only Indian passport holders are allowed to compete for the nation. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Players of Indian origin living abroad will be encouraged to play for the country, according to the newly-unveiled National Sports Policy, also referred to as the Khelo Bharat Niti, signalling a departure from the government's earlier stance that only Indian passport holders can represent the country.

The ban on Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders from representing the country in 2008 has affected India's growth in sports such as football and tennis.

However, the 20-page Khelo Bharat Niti document stated that India will seek Peace & International Cooperation Activities through Sports so that "Sports can serve as a powerful tool for international diplomacy and cooperation."  "Wherever feasible, promising and prominent Indian-origin athletes living abroad may be encouraged to come back and play for India at the international level," it states.

 

"Together, these efforts can transform sport into a dynamic tool of cultural diplomacy and nation-building, strengthening the global Indian identity."  Currently, only Indian passport holders are allowed to compete for the nation.

However, the ministry has been mulling revocation of that ban to ensure that India's sporting ecosystem can be strengthened.

According to the new policy, India will promote international sports exchange programmes "to allow knowledge sharing, capacity building and collaborative development efforts".

"Sports can serve as a powerful bridge between the Indian diaspora and India, fostering enduring emotional, cultural and social connections. To strengthen this bond, dedicated sporting events and leagues can be organized specifically for and among the Indian diaspora."  The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been particularly keen on allowing OCIs, even though there are no major names who can be considered for India even if the ban is revoked.

In tennis, Prakash Amritraj son of the legendary Vijay Amritraj was one of several prominent US passport holders affected by the ban on OCI card holders. He had represented India in 10 Davis Cup ties between 2003 and 2008, before the restrictions came into force and barred players like him from continuing.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

