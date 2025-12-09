Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Weather update: IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog from today across North

Weather update: IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog from today across North

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi might experience cold wave from today, Dec 9, as per the IMD. The weather office has also warned of cold waves in other parts of India

Fog in New Delhi

New Delhi: Commuters on a road amid dense morning fog, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today Weather Updates: Since December 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cold wave and heavy fog over a number of regions across the country. Cold wave conditions are predicted to last from December 9 to December 12 throughout central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India. 
 
They are also set to persist over northwest and western India from December 10 and last till December 12. According to IMD, dense fog is expected in isolated areas of Assam and Manipur from December 9–13 and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9 and 10.  

IMD warns dense fog and cold wave in North and Northwest India

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are anticipated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from December 9–12; Punjab from December 10–12; Vidarbha and Telangana from December 9–10; and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from December 11–12.
 
 
The IMD stated, "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur during 09th-13th; East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on 09th & 10th December". 

Cold waves also in Southern parts of India

According to a meteorological forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Monday evening, a cold wave warning has been issued for many districts in Telangana, with minimum temperatures predicted to dip by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. 
 
From December 8 to December 12, areas such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are under an orange alert, which denotes the presence of extreme cold wave conditions. 
 
Conversely, the state is forecast to see dry weather, with minimum temperatures predicted to fall below average over the next 48 hours, until December 10.
 
The IMD added, “Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3°C to 4°C at isolated pockets over Telangana during the next two to three days". The lowest temperatures for Hyderabad and the surrounding areas of Greater Hyderabad, such as Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Bhongir, are predicted to be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius.
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

