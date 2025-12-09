Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Internet suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri after clash between 2 villages

Internet suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri after clash between 2 villages

The suspension order was issued under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which grants the Central and State Governments broader powers

The district administration requested an immediate communication shutdown to prevent further escalation | PHOTO: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

The Odisha government on Monday evening suspended internet and social media services for 24 hours in Malkangiri district after violent clashes erupted between two villages following the recovery of a headless body in the area.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, the situation escalated rapidly as "anti-social elements" used platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X to spread provocative and inflammatory messages, creating a threat to public order.

"It has come to the notice of the State Government that a law and order situation arisen in the Malkangiri district, the situation has escalated and became critical, with antisocial-elements circulating false, provocative and inflammatory messages via social media platforms, thereby threatening to disrupt public order and peace," the notification read.

 

The district administration requested an immediate communication shutdown to prevent further escalation, leading the state government to impose a complete suspension of mobile internet, broadband, and all social media services from 6:00 pm on December 8 until 6:00 pm on December 9.

The suspension order was issued under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which grants the Central and State Governments broad powers during a "public emergency or in the interest of public safety," allowing them to suspend, intercept, or take temporary possession of any telecom service, network, or message, with related 2024 Rules.

"I, Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department do hereby prohibit the use and access of Social Media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, X and any other through Internet and other medium of data services for the period from 06:00 PM today (i.e. 08.12.2025) to 06:00 PM tomorrow (i.e. 09.12.2025) in the Malkangiri District mentioned below under the provisions of Section 20 of the TELECOMMUNICATION AST, 2023 read with the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024," the notification read.

"1. Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all Mobile service providers 2. Mobile Internet/ data services of all Mobile Service Providers. 3. Internet/ data services of all Internet Service Providers (ISPs). 4. Broadband Dial up systems. 5. Any other such means or modes of transmission," the order further read.

However, only essential telephone lines of key administrative and police offices, such as Malkangiri's Collectorate, Residential Office of Collector, District Police Office, District Headquarter Hospital; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Chitrakonda; Sub-Divisional Hospital, Mathili and SDPO units, have been exempted for coordination purposes.

Officials said that police forces have been deployed in the affected area to prevent further violence and restore peace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

