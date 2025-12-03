Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Weather update: Cold wave grips north as cyclone Ditwah drenches south

Weather update: Cold wave grips north as cyclone Ditwah drenches south

Many regions in South India are likely to receive more rainfall today as cyclone Ditwah moves towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. Also, cold wave will continue to dominate much of North

IMD on rainfall.

IMD on rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Weather update and IMD Alert: North India is set to witness a fresh cold-wave spell, with isolated areas of Punjab and north Madhya Maharashtra likely to be affected between December 3 and 5, followed by parts of Rajasthan from December 5 to 7, according to the IMD.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of isolated heavy rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu on December 3, 2025. The remnants of Cyclone Ditwah have caused constant, intense rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, interfering with daily life in the area. Schools and institutions in Chennai Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are all closed today, the authorities added.
 

Weather forecast in the national capital Delhi 

Delhi woke up to another wave of dangerous air on Wednesday, with the city’s Air Quality Index soaring to 337 as winter temperatures dipped further. The poisonous conditions coincide with the IMD’s warning of an approaching cold wave starting on Friday, which is expected to be more severe over the next 3 days. The overall AQI is predicted to stay in the very poor range during the next few days, with mist or haze at night, according to Delhi's Air Quality Early Warning System.
 
IMD estimates indicate that Delhi’s minimum temperatures would decrease by 2-3 degrees over the next 3 days, bringing in a cold wave by Friday. Maximum temperatures are predicted to continue constant for the next 24 hours before decreasing by around 2 degrees. Both maximum and lowest temperatures are forecast to be below normal over this period, with clear sky and shallow fog in the morning.

Cold wave across Northern parts of India: IMD

According to the IMD chief, a cold wave spell is predicted for regions of northwest and central India from December 3 to 5. He says, "We are expecting weak La Niña conditions to continue during the December to February period". It is often connected with severe and extended rains in the monsoon season in India and colder-than-usual winters, particularly in northern parts.

Minimum temperatures across West Bengal could drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 4 days, the IMD predicted on Tuesday. According to a bulletin, dry weather is expected in every district for the following week. The mercury is expected to drop by 2 -3 degrees Celsius in north Bengal over the next 4 days, while the minimum temperatures in south Bengal are expected to gradually drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

South India on alert: IMD

Cyclone Ditwah has not only battered Tamil Nadu but has also severely affected Andhra Pradesh. The coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Krishna, are also under yellow alert. Tirupathi remains under a yellow alert, along with the rest of Andhra Pradesh. 
 
The IMD said in a post on X in the early hours of Wednesday that the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry beaches moved slowly south-southwestwards with the pace of 3 kmph and lay centered at 11:30 pm 100 km south of Chennai (India).
 
The minimum distance of the Centre of the depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry beaches is roughly 25 km, IMD stated. It also warned that Kerala is likely to receive severe rainfall on December 3. The statement says: “It is very likely to move slowly southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken into a Well-marked low-pressure area during next six hours". 
 

Topics : IMD weather forecast Indian Meteorological Department IMD on rains

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

