Wedding season gets a good start as Delhi sees 40,000 weddings on Nov 23

About 40,000 marriages were performed in Delhi on Thursday — the first day of the wedding season — on Dev Uthan Ekadashi, while Tulsi Vivah was also performed.

B C Bhartia, national president of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), and Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, said that this year, due to less auspicious dates for marriages in November-December, there will be a huge number of weddings on 11 days till December 15. During this period, hotels, banquet halls, farm houses, public parks, community centres, and dharamshalas have been booked well in advance in the national capital, they said.

CAIT Delhi state president Vipin Ahuja and state general secretary Ashish Grover said that band instruments other decorative vehicles are fully booked in India. They added that professional welcome groups, catering, and flower decoration shops registered a good business on November 23.

Sumit Aggarwal, national secretary of CAIT, said, "Today was a very busy day for the Pandit class in Delhi because there was a huge demand for Pandits to conduct marriages and that is why Today the marriage ceremonies took place three times in the day to meet the requirements of Pandits.

Acharya Shri Durgesh Tare, chairman of Astrology Science and Veda Gyan Committee of CAIT, said that November 23 is a holy day of Devprabodhani Ekadashi, and Lord Vishnu wakes up from his sleep on this day every year. "The marriage of Shaligram, the form of Lord Vishnu, with Mother Tulsi took place in the evening, in which the procession of Lord Shaligram was taken out with great pomp."