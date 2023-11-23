IRCTC website down: E-ticket booking services resume after 2-hour outage

The E-ticket booking portal of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ) was temporarily down due to technical problems. However, it is now working fine, informed IRCTC on Thursday.

At around noon on Thursday, the website was down, causing inconvenience to millions of passengers. However, at 1:55 pm, the IRCTC said that the website was working fine.

In an official statement from IRCTC, the platform mentioned that the e-ticketing services were temporarily unavailable due to maintenance activity. The statement also provided a helpline number and email address for passengers to reach out for cancellations or file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR).

Passengers, however, expressed their inconvenience, citing issues ranging from payment failures to difficulties in accessing the Tatkal window. One Twitter user said, "Page is facing technical issues since 10 am. 1. Not able to pay 2. Payment dropped 3. After payment is deducted, IRCTC redirects, but shows an error."

Another user raised concerns about the closure of the site during the maintenance window. "The site remains closed from 11:30 pm to 12:30 am. It is a matter of concern that the IRCTC site is closed after daily maintenance. But the point is why mention the same so late," the user wrote on X.

A third user appealed for assistance, stating, "Dear @RailMinIndia, please solve my problem. I have to cancel my ticket, and IRCTC is not responding. My train is from 7 PM today."