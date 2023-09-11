'Wellness drives to run during Seva Pakhwada starting on PM Modi's b'day'

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during 'Seva Pakhwada', starting September 17, coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The programmes will be launched under the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which is scheduled to be launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually.

'Ayushman Bhava' is an umbrella campaign comprising three major components - Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha - to be launched during the 15-day period, starting September 17.

According to Union Health Ministry, "All the above activities will start from September 17. Besides, Swachhta Abhiyaan, Organ Donation and Blood Donation campaigns will also be held during the proposed Sewa Pakhwada."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Health Minister said during the campaign over 15 days, several welfare initiatives, including 'Ayushman Mela', and 'Ayushman Sabha' with Jan Bhagidari (public participation) will be undertaken by the Union Health Ministry across the country under 'Ayushman Bhava' for people belonging to economically weaker sections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known not only in the country but across the world for his service to humanity. He provided free food grains to 800 million people, and guaranteed free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 600 million people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. As Modi-ji celebrates his birthday on September 17, we launch and run the 'Ayushman Bhavah' campaign," Mandaviya told ANI.

The Union Health Minister said that during the programmes, which will continue till October 2, general awareness about health will be spread and the programmes being run by the central government in this direction will be implemented in mission mode.

He informed further that in line with the Ayushman Bhava campaign, an Ayushman Mela will be organised in over 117,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across the country "where all the poor, and middle-class people will be diagnosed and treated".

Mandaviya said all block-level hospitals and medical colleges will organise health camps on their premises.

"If any patient needs tertiary care, he will be taken to the respective medical college and provided treatment," he said, adding that over the fortnight, 'Swacchta Abhiyaan' (cleanliness drive) will be also run at healthcare institutions across the country including hospitals and dispensaries, among others.

The Union Health Minister said apart from 'Ayushman Mela', the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign has two other pillars - 'Ayushman Card' and 'Ayushman Sabha'.

He said that along with conducting a 'Gaon Sabha' in all rural areas, the campaign will eventually ensure Gram/Nagar Panchayat attain the status of 'Ayushman Gram Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Urban Ward' with saturation of selected health indicators.

The village that has Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, is 'Mukt' (free) from TB and Leprosy, and has a 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination record, will be declared 'Ayushman Gram', the minister said.

Mandaviya said, "Efforts will be made to ensure that Ayushman Bharat cards reach every beneficiary through digital platforms."

He stressed that the entire campaign is based on 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation.

"The whole mission is about Jan Bhagidari, as the youths will participate in blood donation for a fortnight," he said, adding that efforts will also be undertaken to bring more and more people into the organ donation fold.