Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.31%)
66805.81 + 206.90
Nifty (0.37%)
19893.55 + 73.60
Nifty Smallcap (1.24%)
5987.25 + 73.35
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
41159.90 + 182.15
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
45286.60 + 130.20
Heatmap

'Wellness drives to run during Seva Pakhwada starting on PM Modi's b'day'

The Union Health Minister said that during the programmes, which will continue till October 2, general awareness about health will be spread and the programmes being run by the central government

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya

The programmes will be launched under the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which is scheduled to be launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during 'Seva Pakhwada', starting September 17, coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
The programmes will be launched under the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which is scheduled to be launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 virtually.
'Ayushman Bhava' is an umbrella campaign comprising three major components - Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha - to be launched during the 15-day period, starting September 17.
According to Union Health Ministry, "All the above activities will start from September 17. Besides, Swachhta Abhiyaan, Organ Donation and Blood Donation campaigns will also be held during the proposed Sewa Pakhwada."
In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Health Minister said during the campaign over 15 days, several welfare initiatives, including 'Ayushman Mela', and 'Ayushman Sabha' with Jan Bhagidari (public participation) will be undertaken by the Union Health Ministry across the country under 'Ayushman Bhava' for people belonging to economically weaker sections.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known not only in the country but across the world for his service to humanity. He provided free food grains to 800 million people, and guaranteed free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 600 million people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. As Modi-ji celebrates his birthday on September 17, we launch and run the 'Ayushman Bhavah' campaign," Mandaviya told ANI.

Also Read

Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Mandaviya launches initiative to support global strategy on digital health

Mandaviya addresses G7 Health Ministerial Meeting in Japan on innovation

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

Rahul Gandhi's 53rd birthday: All you need to know about this Gandhi leader

Implementation of technology changed dynamics of healthcare delivery: Min

Lift crash in Thane skyscraper: Toll rises to 7 as 1 more worker dies

Karnataka traffic police issues advisory for 'Bengaluru bandh' today

TDP chief, ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reaches Rajamundry central jail

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to meet PM Modi at Hyderabad House today

The Union Health Minister said that during the programmes, which will continue till October 2, general awareness about health will be spread and the programmes being run by the central government in this direction will be implemented in mission mode.
He informed further that in line with the Ayushman Bhava campaign, an Ayushman Mela will be organised in over 117,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across the country "where all the poor, and middle-class people will be diagnosed and treated".
Mandaviya said all block-level hospitals and medical colleges will organise health camps on their premises.
"If any patient needs tertiary care, he will be taken to the respective medical college and provided treatment," he said, adding that over the fortnight, 'Swacchta Abhiyaan' (cleanliness drive) will be also run at healthcare institutions across the country including hospitals and dispensaries, among others.
The Union Health Minister said apart from 'Ayushman Mela', the 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign has two other pillars - 'Ayushman Card' and 'Ayushman Sabha'.
He said that along with conducting a 'Gaon Sabha' in all rural areas, the campaign will eventually ensure Gram/Nagar Panchayat attain the status of 'Ayushman Gram Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Urban Ward' with saturation of selected health indicators.
The village that has Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, is 'Mukt' (free) from TB and Leprosy, and has a 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination record, will be declared 'Ayushman Gram', the minister said.
Mandaviya said, "Efforts will be made to ensure that Ayushman Bharat cards reach every beneficiary through digital platforms."
He stressed that the entire campaign is based on 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation.
"The whole mission is about Jan Bhagidari, as the youths will participate in blood donation for a fortnight," he said, adding that efforts will also be undertaken to bring more and more people into the organ donation fold.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Health Ministry

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPITop Headlines

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon