Home / India News / West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart Araghchi

West Asia crisis: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart Araghchi

It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran

Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep concern over the developments in Iran and the region. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid increasing concerns over the fallout of the West Asia crisis, especially on the energy supplies.

It was the third time that Jaishankar spoke to Araghchi since the US and Israel launched the joint military strikes on Iran.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said on social media.

The phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid increasing global concerns over disruptions in oil supplies in view of the crisis in West Asia.

 

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep concern over the developments in Iran and the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Israel Iran Conflict Iran

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

