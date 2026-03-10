UP to make registration mandatory for Ola, Uber, other ride-hailing apps

In view of the safety and convenience of passengers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to make the state registration mandatory for app-based ride-hailing service providers like Ola and Uber.

A decision in this regard was taken by the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, state transport minister Dayashankar Singh said that Uttar Pradesh will adopt the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that were amended on July 1, 2025.

Earlier, there was no regulatory control over Ola and Uber, but now they will also be required to register. They will have to submit applications and pay licence and renewal fees, he said.

Until now, authorities could not verify who was driving the vehicles, but now, drivers will have to undergo medical examinations, police verification and fitness checks, the minister said.

He further said that in Uttar Pradesh no vehicle will be allowed to operate without registration, fitness certification, medical test and police verification.

"The rule will come into effect once the official notification is issued. The application fee will be Rs 25,000, while companies operating 50-100 or more vehicles will have to pay a licence fee of Rs 5 lakh. The licence will be renewed every five years, and the renewal fee will be Rs 5,000," Singh said.

He also informed that an app will be developed through which all related information will be available in the public domain.

"Under this system, complete details of drivers and other relevant information will also be accessible," the transport minister said.