Courts examine Centre's digital takedown powers in Sahyog, FCU cases

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Union government on an appeal by social media platform X Corp (formerly Twitter) questioning the legality of the Centre’s “Sahyog” portal, an online system used by authorities to issue content takedown directions to intermediaries.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakru and Justice CM Poonacha sought the Centre’s response and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 11.

The appeal challenges a September 2025 ruling of a single judge that had upheld the validity of the portal. In that decision, Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected X Corp’s plea against the mechanism and held that the company could not invoke the right to freedom of speech under Article 19 of the Constitution, which is available only to Indian citizens.

X Corp has argued before the Division Bench that the Sahyog portal enables government authorities and police officials across the country to direct the removal of online content without following the statutory blocking procedure laid down under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The company contends that the portal effectively allows the government to bypass the legal safeguards contained in Section 69A of the IT Act and the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009. This framework, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in the Shreya Singhal case, permits the blocking of online content only on specific grounds under Article 19(2) of the Constitution and requires procedural checks.

According to X Corp, authorities have instead been issuing removal directions by invoking Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act read with Rule 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The company argues that Section 79 is merely a safe-harbour provision that shields intermediaries from liability and does not grant independent powers to the government to order content blocking. In its appeal, X Corp also cited government transparency data, stating that between January and June 2025, it received 29,118 requests from Indian authorities for the removal of posts and complied with 26,641 of them, reflecting a compliance rate of over 91 per cent.

Fact Check Units challenge

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine the Union government’s challenge to a September 2024 ruling of the Bombay High Court that invalidated provisions of the Information Technology Rules enabling the Centre to establish Fact Check Units (FCUs). However, the court declined the government’s request to suspend the operation of the High Court’s judgment.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and R Mahadevan issued notice on the Centre’s petitions, observing that the matter raised questions of significant importance and that the court would ultimately settle the legal position on the issue.

The disputed provisions were introduced through a 2023 amendment to the Information Technology Rules. Under the amendment, social media intermediaries risk losing their “safe harbour” protection if they fail to remove content identified as false or misleading by a government-designated Fact Check Unit.

The Bombay High Court had struck down these provisions while deciding petitions filed by satirist Kunal Kamra, the Editors Guild of India, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association, the Association of Indian Magazines and others.

During the hearing before the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for the respondents, argued that the Centre’s appeal suffered from substantial delay, noting that the High Court’s decision had been delivered several months earlier. He also submitted that the recently notified Information Technology Rules of 2025 had rendered the FCU mechanism unnecessary.

The Chief Justice, however, declined to entertain objections based on delay and said the court would consider the matter on its merits.

The Bench also underscored concerns about misinformation circulating on digital platforms. The Chief Justice remarked that unchecked fake news could seriously harm institutional credibility and that clearer regulatory standards for social media platforms may be necessary. He noted that even institutions such as the armed forces and the police were increasingly targeted by misinformation.

After the court agreed to issue notice, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought an interim stay of the High Court’s ruling. The Bench declined the request, stating that it would instead proceed to examine the case on merit.