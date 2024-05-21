Swati Maliwal row updates: Police forms SIT, visits Kejriwal's drawing room

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Swati Maliwal "assault" case: The Delhi Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of assault made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . She alleged that she was assaulted at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

The SIT will be headed by North Delhi's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala, who has been handling the investigation. Police said the SIT will submit its report to senior officials after conducting its investigation.

Latest updates in Swati Maliwal assault row:

1) On Monday, the police visited Kejriwal's official residence in Delhi's Civil Lines to find out details about the sequence of events that took place in the Delhi CM's drawing room on the morning of May 13, the place of the alleged assault.



2) Both Maliwal and Kumar have been taken to the crime scene to narrate the incident, which the police will now analyse to stitch all the information together.



3) The police also visited Kumar's residence and are trying to retrieve Kumar's mobile data, which they earlier alleged had been formatted before his arrest on Saturday. They are also trying to find out whether the CCTV footage has been tampered with.

Accused remanded in police custody

4) When Kumar was presented in Delhi's Tis Hazari court following his arrest, the police said that despite notice, the DVR footage of the incident was not provided. An officer of JE rank shared the CCTV clip on a pen drive, which turned out to be blank for the relevant time. The court remanded Kumar to five days in police custody.



5) Consequently, the police paid a visit to Kejriwal's home on Sunday and seized the CCTV DVR, which they will now analyse for the investigation.

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal appears in Delhi Metro

6) Incidentally, as the case continued to escalate as the latest political flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), graffiti threatening Kejriwal surfaced on several Delhi Metro trains on Sunday. The AAP has blamed the BJP for the incident, alleging that the saffron party is plotting to "kill" Kejriwal. The AAP had earlier alleged that the Maliwal row was a "conspiracy" hatched by the BJP against Kejriwal.

Maliwal threatens to sue AAP leaders

7) Meanwhile, Maliwal, in a series of posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter), has expressed disappointment with the AAP over their allegations. "...lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and in the passion to bring someone down, it should not happen that when the truth comes out, you are not able to look even your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread!" the former Delhi women's panel chief said in her latest post, threatening to sue AAP leaders over their defamatory remarks about her.