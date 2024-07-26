WhatsApp not planning to shut services in India: I&B Minister Vaishnaw

WhatsApp and its parent company Meta has not informed the government of any plans to shut down its services in India, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has shared that WhatsApp or Meta has not informed the government about any such plans," Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Congress member Vivek Tankha had asked whether WhatsApp was planning to shut its services in India due to the government's directives to share user details.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had told the Delhi High Court that it will stop functioning in India if it was compelled by the government to break encryption of messages.