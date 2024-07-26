WhatsApp not planning to shut services in India: I&B Minister Vaishnaw

Business Standard
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has shared that WhatsApp or Meta has not informed the government about any such plans, Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had told the Delhi High Court that it will stop functioning in India if it was compelled by the government to break encryption of messages

WhatsApp and its parent company Meta has not informed the government of any plans to shut down its services in India, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has shared that WhatsApp or Meta has not informed the government about any such plans," Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.
Congress member Vivek Tankha had asked whether WhatsApp was planning to shut its services in India due to the government's directives to share user details.
Earlier this year, WhatsApp had told the Delhi High Court that it will stop functioning in India if it was compelled by the government to break encryption of messages.
WhatsApp and its parent company Meta had challenged the newly amended IT Rules contending that they violate the right to privacy and were unconstitutional.
Responding to Tankha's question on curbs on social media platforms, Vaishnaw said the central government issues directions under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above in respect of the information on a computer resource.

