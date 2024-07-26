25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Post releases commemorative stamp

The Department of Posts has released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Dras, Kargil, in Ladakh, an official statement said on Friday.

The special issue celebrates the 25th anniversary of India's resounding victory in the Kargil War, paying homage to the unmatched bravery, determination, and sacrifice of our armed forces, the statement said.

The commemorative postage stamp was released at Dras, Kargil.

"This stamp not only honours the valour of our troops but also serves as a powerful reminder of their heroism and the spirit of national pride, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.