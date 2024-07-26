Business Standard
25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: India Post releases commemorative stamp

This stamp not only honours the valour of our troops but also serves as a powerful reminder of their heroism and the spirit of national pride, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said

The commemorative postage stamp was released at Dras, Kargil. | Image Credit: X/@IndiaPostOffice

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Posts has released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Dras, Kargil, in Ladakh, an official statement said on Friday.
The special issue celebrates the 25th anniversary of India's resounding victory in the Kargil War, paying homage to the unmatched bravery, determination, and sacrifice of our armed forces, the statement said.
The commemorative postage stamp was released at Dras, Kargil.
"This stamp not only honours the valour of our troops but also serves as a powerful reminder of their heroism and the spirit of national pride, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
The minister congratulated India Post for creating a stamp that captures a pivotal moment in the country's history.
"I also encourage all citizens to purchase this stamp, not just as a collectible but as a symbol of our enduring gratitude and respect for those who have safeguarded our Nation," Scindia said.
On this day, 25 years ago, the Indian Armed Forces, through sheer courage and relentless spirit, evicted Pakistani intruders from the icy heights of Dras, Kargil and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh during Operation Vijay.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

