Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the US from June 21-24. As a part of his visit, PM Modi is meeting prominent personalities in the United States, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom he had a one-on-one discussion on Wednesday.During this visit, PM Modi will attend an official White House dinner on Thursday, June 22. The White House dinner will host 400 distinguished guests. To cater to the PM's diet preferences, the staff at the White House is making special arrangements by preparing an all-vegetarian menu.To leave a lasting impression, First Lady Jill Biden has asked her chef Nina Curtis to prepare a stunning vegetarian menu, PTI reported. Chef Nina is said to be a specialist in plant-based cuisine.The dinner will be hosted on Thursday at the White House's South Lawn and will have dishes like marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms, among others. PTI reported that there will be an option to add fish to the main course.Also Read: US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM Modi at White HouseWhile the first course on the state dinner will include dishes like marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tango avocado sauce, the main course will serve stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.Sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped Millet cakes and summer squashes are some other special items that have made it to the menu. Going forward, the guests will have rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcakes for dessert.There will be Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019, and Domain Carneros Brut Rose in the list of wines.Speaking about the White House Dinner, Chef Curtis said, "It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life... we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours," she added.Decorations at the venue have also been done with elements inspired by Indian symbols, such as India's national bird, the peacock.Elaborating on the style and theme of the dining hall, White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo said, "For this dinner, embossed on the rich forest green backdrop behind them, we have replicated that iconic eagle and a peacock in the same style, framing the leaders with their national birds. In the peacock's talons are stalks of millets, a nod to India's successful campaign to declare 2023 the International Year of Millets."(With agency inputs)