Who is Ishita Kishore: All you need to know about UPSC 2022 topper

Ishita Kishore is the daughter of a former Air Force officer and worked for the multinational company Ernst and Young. She is the younger of two siblings and her elder brother is a lawyer, while her mom is a teacher at a private school.

In the UPSC civil services examination (CSE) 2022, Ishita Kishore, a DU graduate and the daughter of an Air Force officer, received the first rank on Tuesday. On her third attempt, the 26-year-old graduate passed the esteemed examination.