Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download



The Islamic board, Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, conduct the Kerala Madarasa Public examination every year for the students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala. The examination was conducted in the month of March this year for classes 5, 7, 10 and 12 students. Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board released Kerala Madarasa Public exam result 2023 on its official website, i.e., samastha.in. All the candidates who appeared for the Madarasa Public Exam can check and download their results from the official website.

Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board issued a notice



An official also cleared it further as he said, "All necessary arrangements have been made to declare the results of the examination. The results will be released on the official website of the Board, and students can check their results by entering their roll numbers," Earlier today Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board issued a notice on its official website, that reads, "Examination Result 2023 — The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 pm."

How to check and download Kerala Samastha result 2023?

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board at https://www.samastha.info/ or Samastha.in. Here are the easy steps to check and download your Kerala Samastha result 2023 online:

Also Read ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule Bihar Board releases DElEd result for first and second year exams TN TET Result 2023 released for Paper 2. Check complete details on website BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur likely to release GATE result tomorrow UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Everything you need to know IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how you can check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results Campuses turn to core engineering, manufacturing amid IT hiring slump

Step 3: Select the "public exam result" from the drop-down menu. Step 2: Click on the "Examination" tab on the home page.

Step 5: Once you filled in all your details, click on the "Submit" button. Step 4: Enter the required details, i.e., your registration number and date of birth.

Step 6: Your Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board Public Examination result will start appearing on your screen. You can check and download the exam result for future reference.

