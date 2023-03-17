IIT Kanpur released GATE Toppers List 2023: Checkout complete details

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( 2023) have been released. According to the organising institute, IIT Kanpur, approximately 100,000 candidates, or 18 per cent, passed the 29-paper test. Candidates can now check their qualifications and results on .iitk.ac.in. By March 22, individual scorecards will be available. Here is complete information on the toppers list 2023, final answer key, result procedure and scoreboard. GATE Toppers List 2023 (Subject-wise) • Agricultural Engineering: ANSHIKA RAI (49, 1,000) • Aerospace Engineering: JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI ( Marks: 73, Score: 988) • Biomedical Engineering: THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA (60, 1,000) • Biotechnology: AISHWARYA K (79.67, 1,000) • Chemical Engineering: ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR (92.67, 1,000) • Architecture and Planning: SHREYA BHARDWAJ (75.67, 1,000) • Chemistry: ATANU DAS (72, 981) • Civil Engineering: SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA (83.11, 1,000) • Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics: ANSHUMAN (83.67, 952) • Ecology and Evolution: KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI (84.33, 1,000) • Electrical Engineering: BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY (66, 1,000) • Electronics and Communication Engineering: SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL (90, 1,000) • Computer Science and Information Technology: JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE (93.67, 1,000) • Environmental Science and Engineering: DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL (64.33, 953) • Sociology: TEJASVI KAMBOJ (73, 943) • Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics: SHUBHAM BANIK (85.67, 1,000) • Geomatics Engineering: SAURAV KUMAR (66, 1,000) • Linguistics: KEERTHANA NAIR (74.67, 1,000) • Economics: V GAURAV (83.33, 989) • Psychology: DEEPTI DILIP MOAR (84, 1,000) • Geology and Geophysics: Geology: MANISH SINGH (74, 1,000) • Philosophy: SREERAM K N (72.67, 1,000) • English: SAYANTAN PAHARI (84.33, 1,000) • Instrumentation Engineering: AKASH SRIVASTAVA (78.33, 968) • Biochemistry & Botany: ADVITA SHARMA (73.33, 1,000) • Mathematics: SUVENDU KAR (50.33, 941) • Metallurgical Engineering: ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV (85.67, 973) • Mining Engineering: UDIT JAISWAL (63.33, 973) • Mechanical Engineering: ARYAN CHOUDHARY (90.67, 1,000) • Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering: SHIVAM RANJAN (60, 1,000) • Petroleum Engineering: MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR (74.67, 963) • Physics: ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA (75, 1,000) • Production and Industrial Engineering: SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA (87.33, 938) • Statistics: NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN (73.67, 1,000) • Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: AMIT KUMAR PANDEY (66, 1,000) GATE Toppers List 2023: Final Answer key The GATE final answer key was made available online on IIT Kanpur's official website on March 16 at gate.iitk.ac.in. The candidate login allows viewing the GATE answer key. From February 23 to February 25, candidates were permitted to object to the GATE 2023 answer key. On February 21, the authority made the GATE 2023 answer key available online. Candidates can use their accounts to access the GATE 2023 answer key. Before the GATE 2023 results are announced, candidates can check the correct responses to all the questions to determine their probable secure scores. In addition, candidates can check their answers using the GATE response sheet.

GATE Toppers List 2023: Result procedure

On March 16, the authorities posted the GATE 2023 result on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. Logging in with their enrollment ID, email address, and date of birth allows candidates to view their GATE results for 2023. The candidate's All India Rank and information about their secured scores can be found in the result. The GATE scorecard will only be made available by the authorities to candidates who meet or exceed the qualifying cutoff in GATE 2023.

GATE Toppers List 2023: Scoreboard

The GATE 2023 online mode scorecard will be made available by the authorities. The GATE 2023 scorecard can be downloaded by candidates for free up until a specific date set by the authorities. After that, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 500 to download the GATE scorecard 2023. Candidates who achieve a score that is equal to or higher than the qualifying cutoff will be given the scorecard. The scorecard for GATE 2023 will mention the following information:

• Candidate’s name and photograph

• Registration Number of GATE 2023

• Gender

• Attempted GATE paper

• Total Marks obtained out of 100 (Raw score)

• Obtained Score (calculated out of 1000)

• GATE 2023 Score Card Validity

• Obtained All India Rank

• Qualifying Marks (Category-wise)

• Total number of candidates who took the paper