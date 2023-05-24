close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam, Meghalaya CMs scheduled to meet today to discuss border disputes

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 and it had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas of the 884.9 km long border between two states

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Conrad Sangma

File Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma are scheduled to meet here on Wednesday to hold further discussions on resolving border disputes between the two states in six remaining areas.

The chief ministers of both the states are also likely to visit the disputed areas later as a goodwill gesture, officials said.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 and it had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas of the 884.9 km long border between the two states.

Sarma on assuming the Chief Minister's office in May, 2021 had announced that his priority was to resolve long-standing boundary disputes with neighbouring states.

Subsequently, three regional Committees were set up in August 2021 to resolve the issues in a phased manner.

The regional committees submitted their recommendations which were handed over to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi by the two chief ministers, followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 29, 2022 to resolve disputes in six of the 12 areas.

Also Read

People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM

Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday

Votes set to be counted in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today

NPP's Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM, cabinet sworn-in

NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday

India logs 552 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 6,591

Soon, retailers may get restricted from asking for your phone numbers

Law-firm Dentons grows in India as Baker McKenzie, others weigh new rules

India Caucus urges McCarthy to invite Modi for US Congress' joint session

Biden getting requests for Modi's state dinner invite shows excitement: WH

According to the agreement, 36.79 sq km of disputed area was taken up for settlement in the first phase with Assam getting full control of 18.51 sq km and Meghalaya over 18.28 sq km of land.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meghalaya Assam Conrad Sangma Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple's iMessage service up after partial outage, affects users globally

Apple
2 min read

Our ties have entered T20 mode: PM on deepening relations with Australia

PM Modi
6 min read

Alibaba to make significant job cuts, around 7% of workers, amid IPO plans

Alibaba
2 min read

Nishad Party, BJP's UP ally, to contest 2024 LS polls on its own symbol

Praveen Kumar Nishad
2 min read

Kangra Co-op Bank's account with RBI loses Rs 7.79 cr in cyber fraud case

cyber, cyber crime, cyber fraud, online, e-commerce
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon